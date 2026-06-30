England Top Spot Sparks 5.5 Million Extra Pints for UK Pubs as World Cup Delivers Sustained Hospitality Boost

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England’s unbeaten run to the top of their World Cup group has generated an estimated 5.5 million additional pints of draught beer and cider for Britain’s pubs, while new payment data reveals consumer spending has remained consistently elevated throughout the tournament.

New analysis from The Oxford Partnership, combining Market Watch draught sales data with transaction insights from Dojo, shows England’s three Group Stage fixtures have delivered a sustained boost for hospitality rather than isolated trading spikes, with increased beer sales, higher consumer spending and longer customer visits across pubs and bars.

Saturday night’s 2-0 victory over Panama proved to be the biggest trading occasion of England’s World Cup campaign so far, with UK pubs selling an estimated 8.6 million pints of draught beer and cider.

While sales were 20.9% higher than a typical June Saturday in 2025 and 13.0% above average Saturday trading this June, the fixture’s significance extends beyond a single evening. Across England’s three Group Stage matches, pubs sold an estimated 5.5 million additional pints compared with expected trading levels, underlining the commercial value of major international sporting events to the hospitality sector.

England’s Group Stage campaign delivered consistent trading gains throughout the tournament:

• England vs Croatia generated an estimated 2.0 million additional pints, with sales up 55.5% versus normal trading.

• England vs Ghana delivered a further 2.3 million additional pints, representing a 77.0% uplift.

• England vs Panama added an estimated 1.1 million additional pints, taking Saturday’s total to 8.6 million pints sold across UK pubs.

Scotland also provided a significant boost north of the border. Across their three Group Stage fixtures against Haiti, Morocco and Brazil, Scottish pubs, bars and social clubs are estimated to have sold around 1.3 million additional pints of draught beer and cider compared with expected trading levels. The standout fixture came against Brazil, where sales in Scottish venues were almost 99% higher than normal (+98.9%).

Together, England and Scotland’s Group Stage campaigns generated an estimated 6.8 million additional pints for Britain’s pubs, bars and social clubs.

Complementing the sales data, Dojo’s transaction analysis demonstrates that England’s progress is continuing to drive sustained consumer spending across hospitality.

Spending at pubs and bars increased 17.3% during England’s opening two weeks of the tournament (15-28 June) compared with the preceding fortnight, suggesting the World Cup has created lasting demand rather than one-off matchday spikes.

Saturday’s victory over Panama maintained that momentum, with overall spending rising 10.3% compared with the average of the previous two Saturdays.

Consumer behaviour followed the rhythm of the match itself, with Dojo recording:

• 31% more transactions during the period spanning kick-off and half-time.

• 43% more transactions during the hour following the final whistle, as supporters stayed in venues to celebrate England securing top spot in Group L.

The Oxford Partnership’s Market Watch data also found supporters stayed in hospitality venues for longer. Average dwell time increased from 159 minutes to 170 minutes, with longer visits recorded across urban, suburban, rural and city-centre venues, creating additional opportunities for food and drink purchases throughout the evening.

Weekend Volume, Midweek Uplift

The latest analysis highlights an important distinction for hospitality operators.

England’s Saturday fixture generated the tournament’s highest absolute sales volume, reflecting the naturally stronger trading base associated with Saturday evenings. By contrast, the earlier midweek fixtures against Croatia and Ghana delivered larger percentage uplifts because they were measured against quieter weekday trading.

The findings demonstrate that, regardless of fixture timing, England’s matches have consistently created meaningful incremental trade throughout the tournament.

Regional Winners

The Oxford Partnership’s draught beer data shows every English region benefited from Saturday night’s fixture, with the strongest year-on-year growth recorded in:

• East of England: +28.4%

• East Midlands: +25.5%

• London: +23.2%

• South East: +23.0%

• North East England: +23.0%

• North West: +22.5%

Dojo’s spending data also highlights strong regional performance, with Nottingham (+23.3%), Newcastle (+21.8%) and Leeds (+19.7%) recording the biggest increases in consumer spending. London (+11.2%) and Manchester (+11.0%) also enjoyed double-digit growth.

Separate research commissioned by Dojo and conducted by Opinium among 2,000 UK adults further highlights the strength of consumer demand during the tournament:

• More than three in five UK adults plan to watch the World Cup this summer.

• More than one in four fans intend to watch at least some matches in a pub or bar, rising to 37% of Gen Z.

• 23% expect to spend more watching a World Cup match in the pub than they would for a regular football match.

Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership, said:

“England’s Group Stage campaign has demonstrated exactly why major sporting events remain so important to Britain’s hospitality sector. Across three matches we’ve seen an estimated 5.5 million additional pints sold, sustained growth in consumer spending and customers staying longer in venues.

Saturday’s victory over Panama delivered the tournament’s biggest trading day so far, but perhaps more importantly it showed that England’s progress is creating consistent commercial value for pubs, bars and social clubs across the country. As attention now turns to the knockout stages, the opportunity for hospitality businesses continues to grow.”

Charlie Ashworth, Head of Data and Insights at Dojo, said:

“England’s World Cup campaign continues to deliver tangible benefits for hospitality businesses. The spending data shows fans aren’t simply coming in to watch the football – they’re staying longer, spending more and continuing to celebrate after the final whistle.

That sustained consumer engagement is exactly what operators want to see from major sporting occasions, and with England progressing to the knockout stages, we’re hopeful there is more to come.”