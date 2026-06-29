Thornbridge Brewery Proudly Sponsors Lion and Lioness in Support of Pride of Yorkshire Trail

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To celebrate 150 years of Sheffield Children’s, Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity is embarking on its biggest-ever fundraising campaign by presenting the UK’s most ambitious sculpture trail. This year, alongside their ongoing charitable fundraising efforts, Thornbridge are proud to sponsor both a lion and a lioness as part of the Pride of Yorkshire initiative.

This sponsorship forms part of Thornbridge’s wider commitment to raise £15,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity throughout the year. Fundraising activities include individual initiatives, customer donations across their pub estate, contributions from pizzas sold at the Taproom and donations from meals enjoyed at their gastropub, the Cricket Inn in Sheffield, alongside support for the Pride of Yorkshire trail itself.

Simon Webster, CEO and Co-Founder of Thornbridge Brewery, said: “Sheffield Children’s Hospital is incredibly important to the city and the surrounding region. We see first-hand the vital role it plays in the lives of so many families, and we are proud to support its fundraising efforts. Sponsoring two of these statues gives us an opportunity not only to contribute to a fantastic cause, but also to be part of a truly special project that will bring people together across Yorkshire.”

One of Thornbridge’s sculptures is located outside their flagship city-centre pub, the Fargate. Named Snooker Loopy and designed by Lisa O’Hara. Thornbridge’s second sculpture, designed by Tom J. Newell and called Dandy Lioness, can be found just inside the Hunters Bar entrance to Endcliffe Park, conveniently situated between The Stag’s Head and the Greystones.

Both sculptures have already welcomed a steady stream of visitors, showcasing the creativity of their artists while helping to raise awareness and support for the vital work carried out by Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.