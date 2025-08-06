Butcombe Group Reports Sector LFL Growth

Share Post Share Email

Bristol based pub operator Butcombe Group has reported a strong start to the year, delivering 9.8% LFL growth for the first half of the year across the managed pubs division including drink at 13.0%, food at 8.0% and accommodation 4.1% LFL. With UK Butcombe Pubs & Inns performing at 11.9% LFL, building on the strong performance for the business in 2024 and Channels Islands Liberation Pubs & Bars performing at 3.9% LFL.

Evolving from Liberation Group to Butcombe Group at the end of 2024, the business has it says, continued to deliver a strong performance with a sustained focus on investment into the estate, elevated food offering, loyalty and data, as well as the premium rooms offering Butcombe Boutique Inns.

Growth has been achieved across all categories, with standout performances in drink sales, boosted by favourable weather and ongoing strategic investments across the estate, including the enhancement of external areas.

Food continues to perform well across the estate, building upon double digit growth last year, while the accommodation business is outperforming the broader market, delivering year-on-year occupancy growth of 80 bps and an occupancy rate of 77.8% year to date. Strong demand across the portfolio of 11 Butcombe Boutique Inns is resulting in increased direct bookings, occupancy and revenue.

The Group has maintained its strategic focus on key day parts and events, with morning sales up 36.6% and weddings delivering 76% growth versus last year and strong pipeline for 2026. Managed pubs achieved record trading days for both Mother’s Day 31% growth and Father’s Day 11% growth versus the previous year.

The continued evolution and success of the Group’s loyalty programme has also been pivotal, with an increase of 17.6% in active loyalty customers over the last year. This success has been underpinned by strategic investment in data analytics, particularly customer segmentation, enabling targeted marketing, offers and promotions to drive frequency and spend.

The Drinks Division has delivered a solid performance in the first half of 2025, particularly within the UK Free Trade channel, growing by 6% year-on-year.

Looking ahead, the Group remains optimistic for the second half of the year supported by sustained investments, innovation, and loyalty. It also notes the continued weak consumer confidence and would be keen to see government support and stability for the sector.

Jonathan Lawson, Chief Executive Officer, Butcombe Group says:

“It is great to see such a strong performance for the first half of 2025 despite a challenging trading environment and weak consumer confidence. It’s a testimony to the hard work of the entire team and reflective of our ongoing investment in people, quality, customer experience, and data. We approach the second half of the year with optimism and are confident that we can continue to outperform the market as we have done for a number of years.”