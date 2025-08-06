CAMRA Names 2025’s Top Beer At The Great British Beer Festival

Share Post Share Email

Mild by Penzance brewery has been crowned CAMRA’s Champion Beer of Britain 2025 at the Great British Beer Festival, NEC Birmingham, today.

Twelve amazing finalists were whittled down to the Gold, Silver and Bronze winners by an expert judging panel.

The long-standing CAMRA award is one of the most coveted and well-respected cask beer competitions in the world, putting the winner firmly in both the UK-wide and international spotlight.

The competition is fiercely independent, with judging taking two years to complete. Each year kicks off with individual nominations from CAMRA members and volunteer tasting panels, then regional competitions. Every round of judging uses a strict blind tasting policy.

Lewis Elliott and Richard Hickman of Penzance brewery said:

“It’s quite overwhelming. I’m really glad the style has come back. It’s down to the founder of our brewery Peter Elvin and his nephew Rob, who showed me the ropes. I can’t believe we are here right now, its mad!”

Christine Cryne, Champion Beer of Britain Judging Coordinator described Mild as:

“The aroma of this classic dark mild has all the enticing aromas one would expect. Chocolate and sweet cocoa on the nose. Chocolate, sultanas and dry roast on the palate where the gentle pleasant sweetness is balanced by a roasty, subtle, dry bitterness. Packs a lot of flavour for a 3.6% beer!”

Gary Timmins, CAMRA Awards Director said:

“I’m over the moon for Penzance, with Mild being a deserving Champion Beer of Britain. From CAMRA members nominating their favourites, through to those tough regional rounds, to the final panel of judges, this is a vigorous and fiercely independent competition, and Mild has come out on top.

“I hope everyone will join me on the Great British Beer Festival floor where you can try all our final twelve beers, each one is top quality, and each brewer deserves a congratulations in their own right.”