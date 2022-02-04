Buzzworks to Sail into Inverclyde

Share Tweet Share Email

One of Scotland’s largest hospitality groups, Buzzworks Holdings, has today, Friday 4th February, announced it will bring its flagship restaurant Scotts to Greenock, creating over 70 jobs for the town.

Set to open at the new Greenock Cruise Ship Visitor Centre, currently under construction on the banks of the river Clyde, the restaurant will be the dynamic, family run business’s first venture in Inverclyde, offering fantastic food and drink in a world class venue that local residents will be proud of.

Scotts will bring its relaxed all day dining and drinking offering to the new £19.2 million cruise ship visitor centre in Greenock, making it the perfect escape for discerning diners, both during or outwith the cruise call season.

With a significant seven figure investment from Buzzworks, the new restaurant venue will be designed by Jim Hamilton, featuring a stunning open air rooftop terrace with panoramic views across the water and capacity for 150 covers within the restaurant for guests.

Due to open towards the end of 2022, the stunning seafront venue will be Buzzworks’ fourth Scotts restaurant, joining Scotts of Troon and Largs, as well as its newest Scotts, based in the East at South Queensferry, just outside Edinburgh.

Kenny Blair, Buzzworks Holdings MD, said: “Having been in the pipeline for over three years, this is another significant step forward in our continued growth strategy as we continue to branch out from our historical base in Ayrshire. The venue not only fits our ethos of enhancing communities through great hospitality, but will allow us to bring a new exciting dining experience to the area and help create numerous opportunities for the local community to work with a company that has ranked within The Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For over recent years.

The addition of a Buzzworks restaurant is the latest piece of the jigsaw, which will see the dedicated Greenock cruise ship visitor centre feature a museum paying tribute to the late artist George Wylie, who worked as a customs officer in Greenock and lived in Gourock for many years and a dedicated arrival and departures hall for the many cruise ships that dock in the area.

It is estimated that the development is expected to increase visitor numbers to 150,000 a year and provide a £26 million boost to the Scottish economy.

Councillor Stephen McCabe, leader of Inverclyde Council, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Buzzworks and their famous Scotts brand on board for the restaurant space within the new Greenock cruise ship visitor centre.

“This will not only bring a quality operator to Inverclyde and significant inward investment into the local economy but will also deliver a large number of jobs to the area.

“As we can see, the new Greenock cruise ship visitor centre development is full steam ahead and is really starting to take shape.

“This will be a fantastic facility not just for cruise ship passengers and crew but for the whole of Inverclyde and further afield all year round.”