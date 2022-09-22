Buzzworks Unveils Stunning New 30 Knots Pub & Restaurant in Edinburgh

Share Tweet Share Email

The latest venture from Scottish independent bar and restaurant operator, Buzzworks Holdings, has been unveiled – with the opening of an exciting new venue named 30 Knots in South Queensferry.

30 Knots will take over the former site of The Three Bridges, situated beneath the iconic Forth Bridge in Edinburgh, and will feature an impressive restaurant, a modern take on the traditional pub, and a stunning outdoor terrace with views out over the Firth of Forth – not to mention an incredible private events space for up to 100 guests upstairs.

The family-friendly venue – which is due to open its doors in November – will offer customers a relaxed and welcoming environment, whilst serving up delicious food and drinks, all day every day from early until late.

The extensive renovation of the 19th century B listed building will see Buzzworks invest a sizeable six-figure sum, with Founder & Chairman Colin Blair and internationally acclaimed designer Jim Hamilton leading up the project.

Family-owned Buzzworks, manages sixteen venues across East, West & Central Scotland, and will create 45 new jobs locally as part of the opening, providing a further boost to the community.

Kenny Blair, Buzzworks Holdings MD, said: “We’re delighted to have started work on 30 Knots, a pub, and restaurant which we believe will be a great asset to the South Queensferry community, providing an impressive range of food and drink and excellent service.

“Our customers will feel right at home when they are welcomed to our latest venue which will bring a relaxed drinking and dining experience. 30 Knots is a fantastic addition to our growing portfolio of community-based destination restaurants and pubs, with a building that’s steeped in history, in a stunning location and world-class views right on our doorstep.

“With a focus on fresh, seasonal produce that incorporates a variety of cooking styles – customers can expect a fantastic menu that will feature both modern and classic dishes with a twist and we guarantee there will be something for everyone.

“We’re very much looking forward to welcoming our regular loyal customers who have supported Buzzworks throughout our journey, as well as new customers who we know will be wowed by the stylish surroundings and offerings that 30 Knots will provide.”