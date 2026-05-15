Caernarfon Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational Refurbishment

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Popular community pub, the Hole in the Wall on Hole in the Wall street in Caernarfon, officially reopened this week following a transformational investment of £120,000 from Admiral Taverns.

This refurbishment breathes a new lease of life into the Hole in the Wall to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub ultimately enabling the licensees to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local residents.

Licensees, Chris and Tracy, bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having grown up in the local area and have worked in the pub since 2023. Going forward the licensees are committed to creating a family-friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Tracy Roberts and Chris Wright, licensees at the Hole in the Wall, commented: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the results of the refurbishment so far. We have been delighted to welcome customers back through our doors.

We have loved every minute of our time at The Hole in the Wall and I would like to thank everyone, from our family and friends to our customers and of course the team at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support. I look forward to everything the future holds for this fantastic community pub!”

Going forward, Tracy and Chris, as part of their mission to giving back to the local community, will also be hosting a Pro Pool night to raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital Trust and will carry out regular fundraising events/community initiatives in the future.

Kelly Kerr, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “Chris and Tracy bring so much passion and dedication to the pub, and since taking it over they have built a really strong community focused local that residents enjoy.

On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish Chris and Tracy and the entire team at The Hole in the Wall the best of luck in the future.”