Hospitality Rides 2026 Raises £403k For Industry Charities As Organisers Unveil Next Year’s Challenge

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The Hospitality sector is celebrating a monumental achievement as Hospitality Rides has successfully wrapped up, raising an impressive £403k. The epic 400km sponsored cycle across Vietnam saw 29 dedicated industry professionals get involved, demonstrating an incredible commitment to supporting two vital hospitality charities: LTC and Only A Pavement Away.

This year’s Hospitality Rides saw the 29 hospitality leaders pushed to their limits. With gruelling climbs and intense heat over five days, they cycled from Truong Son to Hoi An where they hit a maximum elevation of 1,675m – the equivalent to climbing a skyscraper 100 times.

Having overcome the challenge in Vietnam, organisers have announced that fundraisers will take on an epic ride across Chile in 2027.

The £403k total will enable LTC and Only A Pavement Away to continue their vital work supporting people across the hospitality sector. LTC provides a wide range of practical advice, financial assistance, and health and wellbeing support to people in licensed hospitality; while Only A Pavement Away helps people facing homelessness, prison leavers, and veterans into long term, stable employment in the industry.

This year’s ride was backed by sponsors Avani Solutions, Carlsberg Britvic, KAM, Molson Coors, Punch Pubs, Sky, Fleet Street, and Natural Selection Design.

On the third day of the ride, typically the toughest, both the riders and supporters across the UK – including teams from leading operators Aubrey Allen, Caravan, Dishoom, and Pizza Pilgrims – donned orange socks. Orange is the colour of energy and enthusiasm, and orange socks have become a symbol of the ride as a way to show support for the riders whilst raising additional funds for the two charities.

Katy Moses, Ride Founder and KAM Managing Director, said: “Hospitality Rides 2026 was our toughest year yet. The climbs, the heat, and the sheer distance pushed every rider to their limits, but the strength and determination shown throughout the week were extraordinary. I couldn’t be prouder of everyone who took part or more grateful to the sponsors and supporters who made it possible. The incredible total of £403k raised will have a major impact through the vital work of LTC and Only A Pavement Away, supporting people across our industry when they need it most.”

Joby Mortimer, Director of Charity Operations at LTC, said: “This year’s Hospitality Rides was every bit as challenging as we expected – and then some. The hills, intense heat, and exhaustion tested us both physically and mentally, but knowing why we were riding kept us going. Being part of this journey and seeing the generosity of the hospitality industry firsthand has been incredibly motivating. The awareness and funds raised through this ride will allow the LTC to continue to provide vital support to people with their health, wellbeing, and financial needs across hospitality.”

Greg Mangham, Founder and voluntary CEO at Only A Pavement Away, said: “The commitment and dedication shown by every rider who took on Vietnam is truly inspiring. Hospitality Rides is instrumental in raising funds for our charity every year, and our half of the total will go directly towards helping people facing homelessness, prison leavers, and veterans to rebuild their lives within our industry. We are extremely grateful to everyone who donated – your support makes a real difference.”