Campari UK Creates Relief Fund For Hospitality Industry’s Front-Line Workers

UK business joins forces with The Drinks Trust and TiPJAR to create Shaken Not Broken fund to support those most in-need

People across the country can donate to the fund to support their local hospitality workers

Campari UK has today announced the creation of the Shaken Not Broken Fund to provide much-needed support to front-line workers in the hospitality industry during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. The business has started the fund with a £100,000 donation and is now calling on the nation to get involved, to help support those from the industry hit hardest across the country – from bartenders and servers, to bar backs, dishwashers and managers.

The fund was created in collaboration with The Drinks Trust and TiPJAR, in response to so many hospitality workers facing economic hardship as a result of the outbreak – with half estimated to currently not be in work[1]. This reality is exacerbated by the reliance on tips and service charges in the hospitality industry, which are not currently taken into account within the Government’s furlough scheme.

The Drinks Trust – the drinks industry charity – will administer the funds to those who need them, focusing on three key areas:

Financial assistance;monetary grants for those struggling with hardship

Educational grants;for those looking to train and increase their employment opportunities post COVID-19

Wellbeing grants;including therapy services, sleep and insomnia treatment, and mindful drinking advice

People can support the initiative themselves by visiting the Shaken Not Broken Fund page on TiPJAR, the virtual tipping platform and technology powering the gesture. Donors can then select the area they wish to support spanning all four corners of the UK, including hospitality hotspots outside of London like Bristol, Liverpool and Glasgow. Their contribution will then go directly to front-line hospitality workers in their chosen area.

People are also encouraged to spread the word on social media by posting the TiPJAR donation link and using #ShakenNotBroken to try and secure as many donations as possible in the coming months to the worthy cause.

Brad Madigan, Managing Director of Campari UK, says, “The total closure of the UK On Trade as a result of COVID-19 is having a very real impact on the livelihoods of many workers across the hospitality industry – and will continue to do so well into the immediate future. Now more than ever, our UK hospitality family needs all of our support.

“The creation of our ‘Shaken Not Broken’ Fund – with the help of our friends at The Drinks Trust and TiPJAR – is designed to support as many hospitality workers as possible, who are unable to work and finding things financially difficult. We want this to be a broad-based community initiative – building a platform that allows anyone to donate to the fund. We encourage suppliers and agencies alike that are involved in the hospitality industry, and consumers too, to show they care about the hospitality industry by contributing a virtual tip to front-line workers who run our amazing venues and make the world’s best drinks here in the UK.”

Ross Carter, CEO of The Drinks Trust, added, “Working with Campari UK on this Shaken Not Broken Fund will enable us to help thousands of struggling hospitality workers nationwide. The generous £100K donation by the company will propel us forward significantly, and we hope many more people come forward to donate too so we can help those hospitality workers hit hardest by the pandemic in their local area.”

James Brown, Founder at TiPJAR, says, “TiPJAR was founded to help tipped workers such as bartenders and waiting staff collect cashless tips; when this crisis started we knew that we had to do what we could to help the industry we loved and workers who needed it so much. We were delighted to be able provide the tech platform to collect tips and donations for the Shaken Not Broken Fund with Campari UK and The Drinks Trust.”

This move follows a personal donation of more than £16,000 to The Drinks Trust from Campari UK employees, which was then matched by the company – bringing the total to more than £32,000. Both this donation and the launch of this fund form part of the Shaken Not Broken global initiative by Campari Group; a series of donations taking place across the world in support of a wide variety of charitable causes to support those hardest hit by COVID-19, in and outside of the hospitality industry.