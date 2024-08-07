CAMRA Campaigners Call On The New Government To Bolster Planning Protections For Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale) has marked the anniversary of the demolition of the Crooked House pub, Himley, by calling on the new Government to improve planning options for local councils.

On 5 August 2023, a fire destroyed much of the interior of the Crooked House pub, and under 48 hours later, the remaining structure of the building was demolished without planning permission.

In 2017 planning laws were changed so that pubs in England could not be converted or demolished without planning permission. However, reports from CAMRA volunteers across the country show that many pubs continue to be demolished or converted without apparent planning permission. These include at least 10 in the six months in the run up to the demolition of the Crooked House, and a further 29 in England since, which are currently being investigated by CAMRA.

CAMRA’s Pub Campaigns Director, Gary Timmins, said:

“In the wake of this story last year, I wrote to the previous Housing and Planning Minister to let them know that the complete destruction of this iconic pub brought the nationwide scandal of the non-enforcement of pub protection legislation to the forefront of people’s minds.

“In the year since we have supported the determined efforts of local campaigners to keep the story of the Crooked House alive. We met with Government ministers to lobby for the protection of pubs, and worked with West Midlands Combined Authority to encourage the statutory listing of other local pubs, in the hope that they receive the protection that the Crooked House deserved.”

Now with a new Government in place, the fight continues to ensure improvements to planning enforcement powers for councils.

Marking the year anniversary of the unlawful demolition of the pub, CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said:

“The events at the Crooked House were a tragedy that captured the emotions of pub lovers across the UK. Yet the scandal of unlawful pub conversions and demolitions continues.”

“Over this last year, we have been tireless in our campaigning and our message that more protection is needed for pubs across the UK. It is vital that this new Government echoes this sentiment, and we see real change to policy to secure the future of our pub stock and cultural heritage.”