Ibis York Centre Set For Multi-Million-Pound Refurbishment

Ibis York Centre closed its doors in May for a multi-million-pound refurbishment to transform the York city centre hotel into the Ibis Styles York Centre.

Owned by Splendid Hospitality Group, the Grade II listed building dating back to 1835 will reopen in early 2025 with a fresh new look, rear extension and brand experience, inspired by the building’s heritage as a brewery.

The 94-bedroom hotel will see a full refurbishment of all rooms and public areas which have been designed by Axiom Architects and Mathews Mee interior designers, including the installation of a new look bar and restaurant with a new menu, and an extension to allow for a further 16 rooms, growing the number of bedrooms to 110.

New family suites and a designated kids’ play area will also be introduced for family stays, with renovations made to the exterior of the building to give a fresh look ahead of its reopening.

Andrew Kendrick, Managing Director – Hotels for Splendid Hospitality Group, says: “This latest investment by Splendid Hospitality in the York hotel market is a testament to the thriving tourism scene in this historic city. It is great to work with Accor to turn this historic hotel into a bright and lively Ibis Styles, with its joyful and creative take on offering extraordinary guest experiences. We can’t wait to open the doors to this re-imagined property in 2025.”