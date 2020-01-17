CAMRA Encourages Beer Lovers To ‘Tap Into’ Taprooms This Tryanuary

The Campaign for Real Ale is encouraging beer lovers to ‘tap into’ brewery taprooms this Tryanuary with 14 recommendations from its members.

Tryanuary is a nationwide campaign in which participants are encouraged to try new venues in order to help local businesses during what can be a challenging month for retailers.

Taprooms can be a great place to sample the latest beers straight from the source, which is why CAMRA has put together a list of recommendations, including:

A Northern Ireland taproom that brings together modern US styles with more traditional Belgian and French-style beers

The only brewery in Queensferry (Scotland) since 1851, which incorporates history by re-creating recipes from the original brewer’s manuscripts

A Leeds taproom that opens just once a month – plus another in London that only opens when Tottenham Hotspur FC has a home game

A taproom in Cheshire which is based in a red-brick former post office

The list is available at https://camra.org.uk/pubs/learn-more/love-pubs-join-camra/brewery-tap-rooms-for-tryanuary/