CAMRA Invites MPs To Sample New Tax Plans For Beer And Pubs

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, is inviting MPs to learn more about its plans for a preferential rate of duty for beer sold in pubs.

At the event in Parliament on Tuesday 3 March hosted by Giles Watling MP, CAMRA will be launching research it has undertaken with Europe Economics on the proposed duty cut. MPs will be able to learn more about the proposal and show their support.

Commenting on the event, CAMRA National Chairman, Nik Antona said:

“There is significant support for our proposals for a preferential rate of duty for beer sold on tap in pubs and we look forward to talking to more MPs about our economic research on Tuesday.

“Recent beer duty freezes and business rates reliefs, while welcome, are merely sticking plasters. Far too many pubs are still fighting for their survival.

“A cut in duty for draught beer is possible now we have left the EU. The Government should take full advantage of this opportunity to show its commitment to this Great British institution.

Giles Watling MP said:

“Pubs are important community assets and we need to do all we can to protect them. Unfortunately, previous freezes in beer duty, while welcome, have also allowed the supermarket to continue undercutting the pub with cheap alcohol. That was because of Single Market rules, which equalised rates between pubs and supermarkets. Now we have left the E.U., I want to change that and differentiate the rate of duty so that it finally benefits and supports our pubs. This event will allow us to educate Parliamentarians on this proposal. I thank CAMRA for organising and Europe Economics their interesting research.

“Pubs do so much to promote responsible drinking, community spirit, and social inclusion – key to tackling the growing problem of loneliness. I will do all I can to protect them.”