CAMRA Is On The Hunt For The Nation’s Best-Looking Pubs

Entries are now being sought for CAMRA’s prestigious Pub Design Awards. Anyone can submit a pub into the competition – as long as it has a stunning design to showcase.

The Pub Design Awards, which are held in conjunction with Historic England, recognise the highest standards of pub design, in categories ranging from the refurbishment and conservation of existing pubs to the construction of new ones.

Judged by a panel of experts in design and conservation, they showcase the very best architectural projects completed between 1 January 2018 and 30 June 2019. This year’s categories include:

Historic England’s Conservation Award – given for work which conserves and enhances what is good in a historic pub.

Refurbishment Award – given for a successful makeover of a pub. Judges are looking for work which reflects the building’s individual qualities, rather than something that looks like lots of others.

Conversion to Pub Use Award – given for a project which sees a building designed for some other use converted to a pub. The judges are looking for imagination and flair in the conversion.

New Build Award – given to a completely new pub. Judges are looking for individuality, rather than ‘off the peg’ design.

Joe Goodwin Award – named after a former Camra national chairman, who was a champion of the ‘ordinary street-corner local’. The judges are looking for projects which give a new lease of life to the building, however it is done.

Andrew Davison, Chair of the Pub Design Awards said: “These awards showcase the very best in pub design and architecture, demonstrating how successful a pub can be with the right creativity and flair. From pubs converted out of old butcher’s shops to micropubs springing up in disused storage cupboards at railway stations, they truly are pubs with a story to tell.

“Anyone can submit a pub for consideration – whether you’re the owner, architectect or a local visitor. Just make sure to send in your suggestions by the deadline of 30 September.”

Applications close on 30 September 2019 and can be submitted by visiting https://www.camra.org.uk/pubs/awards/pub-design-awards/