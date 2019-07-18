Iconic Photo Collection Becomes Star Attraction At Sheffield Bar

A West Street bar has been hand-picked as the new permanent home for arguably the finest collection of rock’n’roll photography anywhere in Sheffield.

The exhibition – which includes city stars the Arctic Monkeys and Reverend and the Makers – was previously housed at Sheffield Arena.

But it is now set to be the star attraction at FirePit Rocks – the American Sports and Dive Bar which is already renowned for its vast collection of sport and music memorabilia.

The new collection is the work of renowned Sheffield music photographer Glenn Ashley who has captured scores of the world’s top acts over recent years together with many of the city’s leading artists.

The exhibition will be officially unveiled at the FirePit Rocks first birthday party in front of VIP guests next Friday (July 26th).

FirePit Rocks owner Rick Bailey said: “We are honoured that Glenn Ashley picked us to house his amazing work. We pride ourselves in our iconic music and sporting memorabilia and we couldn’t ask for a more perfect first birthday present!”

FirePit Rocks is thought to be the country’s first ‘dive bar’ outside of London.

The classic American concept is long-established in the States.