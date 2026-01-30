CAMRA Names Popular Good Beer Guide Club As Best In UK

Share Post Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has awarded Billingham Catholic Club in Billingham the Club of the Year 2025 title.

Run in partnership with Club Mirror, the award recognises the best social clubs in the UK. Clubs are judged on their atmosphere, welcoming surroundings and, most importantly, the quality of their cask beer and real cider and perry.

The former Roman Catholic school has featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for almost two decades, which is an incredible achievement. Its dedicated volunteers make sure the club’s reputation remains at the top of its game, serving 150 different beers a year, offering three well-kept cask beers at one time – with eight on offer during the club’s regular bank holiday beer and music festivals.

Renowned locally for its vibrant R’n’B and rock scene, the quaint Victorian mansion has been significantly refurbished over the years. Featuring a separate function room, a beer garden covering a quarter of an acre of land with a decking area, marquee, stage and three handpulls available on its outdoor bar.

Reacting to the win, Bar Manager Sean Rowbottom; Events Coordinator and Licensee Lisa Moody and Cellarman Tony Hill said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to win the CAMRA Club of the Year. We always hoped we might have been in with a chance, but never thought we would win, especially with the other three great clubs in the final. Our little club in the North East of England is a lot of things to a lot of different people and this award is for us all.”

Phil Gregg, CAMRA Club of the Year Coordinator said:

“The competition saw well over 100 entries across the country, from Scotland to Cornwall, with the final being the closest I have known for a number of years. A testament of the exceptionally high standard and diversity of social clubs across the UK. Billingham’s commitment to community and quality cask beer and real cider and perry makes the team a very worthy winner. Make sure to visit this cracking club and raise a pint to the team’s success! Social clubs are amazing venues, and I would urge everyone to visit their local to experience these welcoming spaces for yourself.”

Kevin Keaveny, CAMRA Regional Director for Yorkshire said:

“Lisa, Sean and Tony have done a fantastic job making Billingham Catholic Club a welcoming space for CAMRA members, groups and the wider community. Their commitment to serving 150 beers a year showcases the many independent brewers the industry has to offer. Cheers to the dedicated volunteers that has made the club such a vibrant welcoming space and an award-winning club.”