Bristol Hoteliers Support Next Generation Of Hospitality Talent

Hoteliers have made a grand gesture to help nurture the next generation of hospitality sector talent by donating £1,000 worth of kitchen equipment to City of Bristol College.

Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA) have provided catering students with a professional waffle maker, pancake maker and kitchen blenders as part of its continuing commitment to support the college.

Adam Flint, BHA Chair, said:

“The past few years have been very challenging for the hospitality industry which is why it’s important that we do our bit to invest in the future and ensure that young people continue to consider careers in our exciting sector.

“It hopefully sends a strong message to the students that there are opportunities – and lots of support – waiting for them once they have developed their skills at the college, which does a fantastic job in creating the next generation of talent for our businesses.”

Ryan Fernandes, Catering Lecturer at City of Bristol College, said:

“We are incredibly proud to receive further support from the Bristol Hoteliers Association.

“Their sponsorship of kitchen equipment plays an important role in developing and training the future workforce of the hospitality industry.

“The equipment generously provided will be embedded directly in to curriculum delivery, giving students access to industry-standard tools that enhance their learning experience and better prepare them to qualify as professional chefs.

“This real-world exposure is essential in building confidence, technical excellence and high standards from the outset of their careers.

“By supporting our learners in this way, the BHA is helping to strengthen the local talent pipeline, enabling our students to progress into skilled employment within Bristol’s hospitality sector.

“This ensures that talent, expertise and passion remain in the city, benefiting local establishments and the wider industry.

“The collaborative partnership between ourselves and the BHA is instrumental in helping us fulfil out students’ career ambitions while reinforcing a shared commitment to excellence, sustainability and the future success of hospitality in Bristol.”

Adam Flint added: “We are also delighted to be working with Ryan and the college on the ‘Chef’s cook-off’ competition in February, in readiness to celebrate the winners at our annual Night of the Stars hospitality awards dinner in March.”