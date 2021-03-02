CAMRA Releases A New Season Of The Popular Podcast Pubs. Pints. People.

Share Tweet Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale has released a third season of its popular podcast Pubs. Pints. People. - which is available to download on Apple Podcast and Spotify.

Returning to the airwaves on 2 March, season three features fresh interviews with beer, cider and brewing experts, and archive dives into the campaign’s history. Hosts Clare Phillips, Matt Bundy and Ant Fiorillo will be sitting down with leading figures in the industry such as Pete Brown, James Finch, Kate Mathers and more.

The podcast forms part of the organisation’s flourishing Learn & Discover offering, helping beer lovers and pub goers learn more about their favourite drinks and stay connected to the industry they love. It is free to access for members and non-members alike and has proved incredibly popular since its launch in April 2020.

The podcast released 27 episodes in its first two seasons, on topics ranging from eco-brewing to 50 years of CAMRA campaigning history and pubs and mental health.

Coming up this season includes:

2 March – Innovation in the face of Covid, featuring Fyne Ale’s Iain Smith and and Rob Scahill of the Orange Tree in Baldock (now live)

16 March – a spotlight on London as a beer city, featuring Small Beer and Truman’s Brewery

30 March – the renaissance of cider, featuring Kate Mathers and Dave Matthews, author of the Good Cider Guide

13 April – Community-owned pubs, featuring CAMRA’s Paul Ainsworth and Matt Garrard of the Tollerton Flying Club

27 April – Real Ale abroad, featuring insights from brewers and real ale lovers in Argentina and Denmark

11 May – a dive into Small Brewers’ Relief and an exploration of a recent viral petition, featuring Jack Hobday of Anspach & Hobday brewery and Neil Walker from the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA)

25 May – Cider – the apple, the orchard, the land, featuring an interview with Tom Oliver and chat between James Finch and Adam Wells.

8 June – Beer design and labels, featuring Pete Brown (author of Beer by Design from CAMRA Books) and The Epicurian Beer People

15 June – Home-producing for Dummies! – a look into how to start home-producing, featuring James Finch and Jem Jones from the Henley Mile Brewery

CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona says: “We have been delighted with the response to our podcast since its launch last year and can’t wait to share all new episodes and guests with our audience.

“Pubs. Pints. People. has helped us stay connected with our members and beer lovers, particularly during this difficult past year of limited interaction. We couldn’t put it together without the time and expertise of our wonderful team of volunteers and their support interviewing, editing and hosting!

“There is a huge range of subjects and interesting material to discuss within the beer, pubs and brewing industry, and we are excited to share nine new episodes over the next few months, with many wonderful guests. Particularly as we are in CAMRA’s 50th anniversary year, it is an exciting time to be discussing new, innovative facets of the industry, the popularity of real ale in different countries, and looking back over our campaign successes and highlights.”

To find out more, visit https://camra.org.uk/podcast