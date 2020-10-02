CAMRA Releases A New Season Of The Popular Podcast Pubs. Pints. People.

The Campaign for Real Ale has released a second season of the popular podcast Pubs. Pints. People. which is available to download on Apple Podcast and Spotify.

Returning to the airwaves on 22 September, season two features fresh interviews, archive dives and beer recipes. Hosts Katie Wiles, Matt Bundy and Ant Fiorillo will be sitting down with leading experts in the industry such as Roger Protz, Jonny Garrett, Natalya Watson, James Finch and more.

It forms part of the organisation’s new Learn & Discover offering to help beer lovers and pub-goers learn more about their favourite drinks and stay connected to the industry they love. It is free to access for members and non-members alike and has proved incredibly popular since its launch in April 2020.

The podcast released 20 episodes in its first season on topics ranging from eco-brewing to Belgian brews to pubs surviving lockdown. You can catch up today by visiting https://shows.acast.com/pubspintspeople/

Coming up this season includes:

22 September – Britain’s Family Brewers featuring author Roger Protz and Stuart Bateman of Bateman’s Brewery (now live)

6 October – Low/no alcohol beer, featuring Dry Drinker and Big Drop Brew Co.

20 October – Beer vs. Cider tasting, featuring Natalya Watson, James Finch and Neil Walker

3 November - Pubs & Mental Health, featuring Professor Robin Dunbar of Oxford University and Will Hawke

17 November – The Science of Beer, featuring Amy Booth at JW Lees and Luke Raven of Ilkley Brewery

1 December – Micropubs: COVID victim or survivor, featuring the Butcher’s Arms and the Vessel

15 December – Christmas brews, featuring Jonny Garrett and Gospel Green cider

Podcast producer Katie Wiles says: “The new podcast has been a fantastic means of staying connected with our members and beer lovers, particularly during the difficult period of pub closures earlier this year. What’s fantastic about beer and pubs is that it’s a topic that gives us a huge amount of scope and material to chat about – from modern brewing methods to diving into CAMRA’s rich 50-year archive. We’ve had some fantastic guests on the show to date and can’t wait to chat with more in season two!”

To find out more, visit https://camra.org.uk/podcast