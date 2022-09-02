CAMRA Seeks Out the Best-Looking Pubs in the UK

Share Tweet Share Email

The Campaign for Real Ale is on the hunt for the very best examples of pub design for its prestigious Pub Design Awards, held in conjunction with Historic England.

The competition recognises the highest standards of architecture in the refurbishment and conservation of existing pubs as well as in the construction of new ones. They are judged by a panel of experts in design and conservation.

Past winners include the Boleyn Tavern, a former East End gin palace built in 1899, Wells & Co’s new flagship state-of-the-art Brewpoint (pictured) and the famous King’s Arms in Dorchester – to name a few.

Pubs can enter the award across five categories:

• New Build – which assesses newly built pubs, that can reflect the past or be completely modern

• Conversion to Pub Use – for outstanding conversions of buildings which were built for other purposes

• Refurbishment – which ranges from a complete gutting and replacement to enhancing the design of what was originally in the pub

• Historic England Conservation – sponsored by HE, this award is given for work which conserves what is good in the pub to ensure its future for generations

• Community Local – reserved for outstanding refurbished street-corner locals

Work should have been completed between 1st July 2021 and 30th June 2022.

Andrew Davison, Chair of CAMRA’s Pub Design Award says:

“The Pub Design Awards are a fantastic opportunity for pubs to showcase their outstanding achievements in redesigning their space for future generations to come. They represent excellence in design and innovation and make for some of the best-looking pubs across the UK.”

The competition is free to enter and closes on 13 November. To enter, please visit: https://camra.org.uk/pubs-and-clubs/awards/pub-design-awards/