Riso Gallo’s Fantastic Young Risotto Chef Competition is Now Open for Entries for 2023!

Now in it’s 6th year, the competition has gone from strength to strength and is a fixture on the culinary calendar for many. Open to young chefs aged 17-23 from UK and Ireland, either already in our wonderful profession or still in education, the competition offers the opportunity to win a 3 day culinary stage at the esteemed Michelin starred Il Luogo aimo in Milan and see at first hand the Gallo rice mill.

Established in 1856, Riso Gallo is the oldest Risotto rice producer in Italy and has been delivering its premium rice to consumers around the world for over six generations. Riso Gallo is the first international rice brand to have produced its rice from sustainable agriculture, making their premium best-selling risotto completely sustainable from field to fork – something which align well with our choice, for the 2nd year, to hold our final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, itself reknowned for its green credentials.

In addition to the competitive element the competition is known for its fun, excitement and sheer enjoyment in the cooking, and chefs at the top of their game from around the country willingly give up their time to judge the young chefs’ work and offer, in many cases, ongoing support and encouragement long after the last spoon has been served at the Final. With heats around the UK and Ireland, scheduled for January & February culminating in the stellar final in early April the whole thing is a celebration of all things rice and risotto and is just a joy to take part in.

For more information please see https://www.youngrisottochef.com