CAMRA Unveils 10 Cider Pubs To Quench Your Thirst This Summer

CAMRA members from across the country have shared their recommendations of the top cider pubs to quench your thirst this summer as part of its ‘Summer of Pub’ campaign.

The pubs offer a huge range of real cider and perry styles and flavours on tap, keeping the great British tradition of cider production alive and kicking. From excellent street-corner locals to award-winning cider hotspots, there is something for everyone.

The recommendations form part of CAMRA’s Summer of Pub campaign, which has seen hundreds of pubs organise events to showcase what they have to offer, ranging from special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to quiz nights and theatre events. In return, CAMRA’s nearly 200,000 members have galvanised to publicise and promote events within their local communities.

Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director said: “Great pubs don’t just serve great ales – real cider is an important offering for those who prefer something a bit different and a world away from the mass-produced ciders that are commonplace.

“While most people value the role community pubs play, not everyone is aware of the huge financial pressures that they face and the threats to their survival. Our Summer of Pub campaign aims to show what pubs have to offer and remind people how important the great British pub is to communities. From special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to comedy evenings, beer tastings or special talks, pubs have pulled out all the stops to celebrate this summer and provide something for everyone.”

CAMRA’s recommendations include:

Black Lion, Consall Forge – often has up to ten real ciders on sale and has been voted the local CAMRA cider pub of the year for the past five years. Brunswick Inn, Derby – awarded Derby CAMRA’s Pub of the Year in 2016 and 2017 and has up to 16 real ciders and perries on tap. Cyder Presse, Weare Giffard – a family-run pub on the banks of the River Torridge that always has up to 25 ciders available, bringing the best local ciders produced from Devon orchards using traditional methods. The Druid Inn, Gonigan – winner of various regional CAMRA awards and celebrating 43 years in the Good Beer Guide. Firkin Shed, Bournemouth – CAMRA’s current national Cider Pub of the Year and an independent micropub serving 20 real ciders. Monkey House, Defford – one of only four traditional cider houses left in the country with no bar to be seen and cider served from jugs into china mugs through an opening in the outside wall. Solent, Ryde – an excellent street-corner local with a warm, welcoming atmosphere. There is live music at the weekend. Parts of this pub are very ancient, going back to medieval times, and it originally fronted the sea before the reclamation of land, hence the name. Jolly Judge, Edinburgh, Scotland – a welcome spot for refreshments which has been voted CAMRA Scottish Cider Pub of the Year 2018 and sells a varying selection of four APPLE certified ciders. Mermaid, St Albans – a friendly, welcoming community local boasting 15 real ciders and perries and a 50-strong cider festival held annually. Wellington, Loppergarth – a superb village local with its own microbrewery and a huge range of real cider.

To find more pub events and a map of activity, simply visit www.camra.org.uk/summerofpub/