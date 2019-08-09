CAMRA Unveils 10 City-Centre Pubs To Cool Off In

For more information contact press@camra.org.uk or call 01727 337 863

CAMRA’s members from across the country have shared their recommendations on the top 10 city-centre pubs to visit across the country as part of its ‘Summer of Pub’ campaign.

The pubs are unique drinking holes which offer something to quench everyone’s thirst, even in the heart of the city centre. From micropubs to music venues, there’s something to suit all tastes.

The recommendations form part of CAMRA’s Summer of Pub campaign, which has seen hundreds of pubs organise events to showcase what they have to offer, ranging from special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to quiz nights and theatre events. In return, CAMRA’s nearly 200,000 members have galvanised to publicise and promote events within their local communities.

Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director said: “These selected pubs demonstrate what is so special about Britain’s pub scene. You don’t have to be situated in the countryside to get a fantastic community pub or a great view – you can find history and heritage in our city-centre bars as well. From Grade-II listed pubs to bustling micropubs and music venues, each of the below offers something to celebrate.

“While most people value the role community pubs play, not everyone is aware of the huge financial pressures that they face and the threats to their survival. Our Summer of Pub campaign aims to show what pubs have to offer and remind people how important the great British pub is to communities. From special screenings of the Women’s World Cup to comedy evenings, beer tastings or special talks, pubs have pulled out all the stops to celebrate this summer and provide something for everyone.”

The recommendations come as London hosts the Great British Beer Festival, CAMRA’s flagship beer festival taking place in Olympia London. The festival sees over 1000 different beers from 250+ UK breweries under one roof.

CAMRA’s recommendations include:

Blackfriars, Glasgow – a popular Merchant City bar attracting a mixed clientele that overlooks the streets, the barroom and the dining area. City Arms, Cardiff – a very popular pub in the heart of Cardiff’s top beer and cider area and highly commended in CAMRA Cardiff Pub Of The Year 2019 competition. Duke of Edinburgh, Barrow-in-Furness – a luxury hotel located in the centre of Barrow in Furness. The building itself was built in 1871 and was granted Grade II status in 1976. Marble Arch Inn, Manchester – this is a destination pub in Manchester on the edge of the city centre with a magnificent interior and Marble ales on tap. Partridge, Bromley – this Grade II listed building was formerly a NatWest bank and retains many original features, including high ceilings and chandeliers. Pursuit of Hoppiness, Exeter – a new style, friendly, city centre micro-pub popular with all age groups. Station House, Durham – Durham’s first micropub offering real ales and ciders served straight from the cask which has been voted local CAMRA’s Town Cider Pub of the Year 2017-19. Sunflower, Belfast – the pub has become known as a live music venue with acts in the bar and in the lounge upstairs. A spacious beer garden has been added where pizza is available on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Wellington, Birmingham – opened in December 2004, the Wellington realised a 10-year dream for landlord Nigel Barker who was frustrated with the lack of availability and choice of real ales in Birmingham’s city centre and vowed one day to open a real ale free house. Whitelock’s Ale House, Leeds – built in 1715 Whitelock’s is the oldest public house in Leeds.

To find more pub events and a map of activity, simply visit www.camra.org.uk/summerofpub/