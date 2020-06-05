CAMRA Volunteers Are Invited To A Series Of Virtual Workshops

In celebration of Volunteers’ Week (1-7 June), CAMRA is holding a series of online workshops and tutorials for its dedicated volunteers via its virtual pub the Red (On)Lion.

Kicking off on the 15th of June, the initiative will launch with an initial six events that volunteers can join, ranging on campaigning tactics during lockdown, making the most of social media and keeping local volunteers activated.

Each session will assess the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown which has not only seen our nation’s pubs close since 20 March but has also put a halt to CAMRA’s programme of over 200+ local beer festivals as well as branch meetings and socials.

CAMRA’s National Vice-Chairman Abigail Newton says: “CAMRA has over 200 local branches that are led by dedicated volunteers sharing a love of real ale, cider, perry and pubs. The COVID-19 lockdown has essentially put a halt to normal CAMRA business as we know it, with the suspension of pub-going, beer festivals, socials and meetings.

“However, our enthusiastic volunteers have been quick to adapt to the changing circumstances, throwing their weight behind our campaigns to support the industry and conducting CAMRA business virtually. These events will help strengthen knowledge and expertise across the Campaign, share best practice and keep volunteers connected with the activity they love so that we’re able to emerge from this crisis stronger than ever before.”

Workshops will launch on the 15th June and include the following subjects:

Monday 15th June – Campaigning during lockdown. Learn about CAMRA’s campaigning during lockdown, how you can campaign on national issues in your local area, and what support is available to you.

Tuesday 16th June – COBAS (CAMRA’s Online Banking Account System) hints, tips, questions & answers. Want to know more about COBAS or thinking of signing your branch/festival up to COBAS? Join us for an overview, hints and tips on using the system and a Q&A session.

Wednesday 16th June – Social Media Guidance & Support. Make the most of your online voice while we’re in lockdown. A look at the different social media channels out there, some best practice and advice on using them and a Q&A on emerging digital trends.

Thursday 18th June – How to retain & recruit more members during COVID. How can branches recruit members locally?

Friday 19th June – CAMRA’s Learning & Development Programme. What’s new with L&D and how to get involved.

Monday 22nd June – Adapting your Branch magazine during COVID. Maximising digital channels – what are the issues and opportunities that have arisen for your branch magazine during the COVID lockdown?

Thursday 24th June – Keeping volunteers activated. An overview of how CAMRA volunteers have adapted their volunteering since lockdown and sharing ideas on how to get volunteers motivated in this time of uncertainty.

To save your place on any of these virtual sessions, simply visit https://theredonlion.co.uk/ and login with your CAMRA details, then click ‘Join’ on the event – up to 50 participants can get involved in each session, and it will be on a first come first serve basis.