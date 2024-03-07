Eliminate Dine & Dash with CardsSafe Ltd.

Share Tweet Share Email

If you’re considering the CardsSafe system for your hospitality, retaining your customers’ banking or ID cards can significantly reduce the temptation of customers walking out without paying their bill.

CardsSafe’s cost-effective tab-keeping system works alongside existing POS to retain customer credit and debit cards securely. As a result, CardsSafe virtually eliminates walkouts and chargebacks because it is a deterrent for slippery customers and because their bank cards are securely retained.

Timothy, Young’s Bar Manager, said, “Average spending is up, and chargeback has virtually disappeared after we installed CardsSafe, which puts our customers’ minds at rest.”

CardsSafe is a fantastic hospitality business tool that increases customer service and helps staff to upsell. Safely securing customers’ bank cards while running a tab helps to increase trust between the venue and customers and allows the team to build loyalty and confidence while increasing sales. Customers who set up a tab will spend more time eating and drinking.

Over 5000 venues utilise the system, including Young’s pubs, Hilton Hotels, golf courses, Lord’s Cricket Ground, and many independent restaurants and bars. The CardsSafe units can sit discreetly behind the bar or POS, and the system does not capture data, so it never breaches GDPR. One of CardsSafe’s longest-standing customers, the leading global hospitality brand Hilton, has used their system since 2005. They say, “All our customers are pleased that we look after their cards more securely with CardsSafe.” CardsSafe’s tab systems are in over 60 Hilton hotels nationwide.

CardsSafe is also straightforward to install and requires minimal staff training. Their customer service team is on hand with any troubleshooting and supplies free replacement keys should they go missing. The system is not hardwired, so electrics or technical installation processes are unnecessary.

CardsSafe is affordable, too. Each unit contains ten card drawers that can be hired for just £9.95* per month. So, the question is, can you afford not to have CardsSafe as a part of your business?

For more information, please visit www.cardssafe.com

Or contact the sales team on 0845 500 1040

*Plus, a sign-up fee of £39.95 (plus VAT) for new customers.