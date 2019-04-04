Carrot, Red Lentil and Sesame Bites

Try these tasty vegetarian appetisers, courtesy of The Vegetarian Society.
INGREDIENTS:
125g red lentils
30g onion, very finely chopped
250g carrots, peeled and grated
100g mature half fat vegetarian cheddar cheese, grated
150g white breadcrumbs
35g sesame seeds
2 free-range eggs, beaten
½ tsp caster sugar
Season to taste
Oil for frying
TO SERVE:
Sweet chilli sauce
METHOD:
- Wash the lentils and put in a medium pan with about 500ml water. Bring to the boil, then simmer slowly, stirring quite frequently, until the lentils have become a puree and the mixture is quite dry. Make sure that the lentils are cooked before the mixture dries out. Do not let them burn on the bottom of the pan! Spread out on a plate to cool.
- Mix the cooled lentils with the onion, grated carrots, grated cheese, and 40g of the white breadcrumbs. Season with the sugar, a pinch of salt and plenty of freshly ground pepper. Mix the remaining breadcrumbs with the sesame seeds. Beat the eggs with 2 tbsp water.
- Form the carrot and lentil mixture into balls, about 3 cm across, using about 1 slightly rounded tablespoon of the mixture each. Dip each one in the beaten egg and coat with the breadcrumb and sesame mix then flatten slightly. Put the coated bites on a plate or two in a single layer and chill for 30 minutes in the fridge
- Heat some oil in a large non-stick frying pan and gently fry the bites for about 3 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Serve hot or cold with the sweet chilli sauce to dip into.