Vegan Carrot Cake

This Carrot Cake is delicious and caters to a wide range of customers who may have more specific dietary requirements.

Ingredients:

300g grated carrots

125 ml vegetable oil

175g light brown sugar

300 ml almond milk

2 tsp vanilla essence

425g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 ½ tsp baking soda

2 tsp mixed spice

½ tsp ground ginger

Finely grated zest of 1 satsuma or mandarin

70g choped walnuts

Use Vegan cream cheese frosting and chopped walnuts to decorate

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C / Gas Mark 4.

2. Grease and line 2 x 8″ round cake pans.

3. In a large bowl, whisk the oil, sugar and vanilla until the sugar dissolves, then add the milk to the mixture.

4. Fold in the flour, baking powder, baking soda and spices.

5. Gently mix in the zest, walnuts and grated carrot.

6. Divide the mix between the baking tins.

7. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean.

8. Allow the carrot cakes to cool in the tins for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack.

9. Once the cakes are fully cooled, spread half of the cream cheese frosting onto the bottom layer, add the top layer and frost the top with the remaining frosting. Decorate with chopped walnuts.