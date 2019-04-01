Traditional Beef Stew

LATEST NEWS
April 1, 2019

A simple Beef Stew recipe, ideal for your customers. This hearty recipe will cook to perfection every time.

Ingredients:

  • 900g stewing steak
  • 4 beef stock cubes, crumbled
  • 1L water
  • 3 tablespoons basil oil
  • 1 teaspoon rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 3 large potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 1 chopped turnip
  • 4 chopped carrots
  • 4 chopped sticks of celery
  • 1 large chopped onion
  • 2 teaspoons cornflour

For an extra flavoursome recipe, try replacing some of the water with a splash of red wine or a strong ale.

Method:

  1. Cook the beef in the basil oil in a large casserole over medium heat until brown.
  2. Dissolve the stock cubes in the water or ale and add to the casserole.
  3. Stir in the rosemary, parsley and pepper.
  4. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat, cover and simmer for  1 hour.
  5. Stir in the potatoes, turnip, carrots, celery and onion.
  6. Dissolve the cornflour in 2 teaspoons of cold water and stir into stew.
  7. Cover and simmer for an additional hour.
  8. Serve with garnish or accompaniments of your choice.

