Traditional Beef Stew

A simple Beef Stew recipe, ideal for your customers. This hearty recipe will cook to perfection every time.

Ingredients:

900g stewing steak

4 beef stock cubes, crumbled

1L water

3 tablespoons basil oil

1 teaspoon rosemary

1 teaspoon parsley

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 large potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 chopped turnip

4 chopped carrots

4 chopped sticks of celery

1 large chopped onion

2 teaspoons cornflour

For an extra flavoursome recipe, try replacing some of the water with a splash of red wine or a strong ale.

Method: