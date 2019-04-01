Traditional Beef Stew

A simple Beef Stew recipe, ideal for your customers. This hearty recipe will cook to perfection every time.
Ingredients:
- 900g stewing steak
- 4 beef stock cubes, crumbled
- 1L water
- 3 tablespoons basil oil
- 1 teaspoon rosemary
- 1 teaspoon parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3 large potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 1 chopped turnip
- 4 chopped carrots
- 4 chopped sticks of celery
- 1 large chopped onion
- 2 teaspoons cornflour
For an extra flavoursome recipe, try replacing some of the water with a splash of red wine or a strong ale.
Method:
- Cook the beef in the basil oil in a large casserole over medium heat until brown.
- Dissolve the stock cubes in the water or ale and add to the casserole.
- Stir in the rosemary, parsley and pepper.
- Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 1 hour.
- Stir in the potatoes, turnip, carrots, celery and onion.
- Dissolve the cornflour in 2 teaspoons of cold water and stir into stew.
- Cover and simmer for an additional hour.
- Serve with garnish or accompaniments of your choice.