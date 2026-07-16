Castle Hedingham Community Pub Reopening Following Transformational Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Popular community pub, The Wheatsheaf Inn in Castle Hedingham, officially reopens on Friday 17th July, following a combined investment of £192,000 from experienced licensee, Greg Morgan and Admiral Taverns.

The refurbishment breathes a new lease of life into The Wheatsheaf Inn to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub – ultimately enabling the licensee to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local customers.

Passionate licensee, Greg, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub, with 20 years of hospitality experience behind him. Going forward the pub is committed to creating a dog and family friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Greg Morgan, licensee at The Wheatsheaf Inn, commented: “I’m absolutely thrilled with the refurbishment — the transformation has been truly phenomenal. Every detail has been carefully considered to ensure that The Wheatsheaf Inn feels fresh and exciting, while still retaining the warmth and character that makes this place so special for the community.

“I am excited to be taking on The Wheatsheaf Inn and I would like to thank everyone, from our family and friends, to our customers and of course the team at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support. I look forward to everything the future holds for this terrific community pub!”

The Wheatsheaf Inn is owned by Admiral Taverns, the UK’s leading community pub company with c. 1,365 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

James McIver, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “It has been an absolute pleasure working alongside Greg throughout this refurbishment journey. Watching his vision come to life has been incredibly rewarding and his passion for the community has shone through.

“On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish Greg and the entire team at The Wheatsheaf Inn the best of luck in the future.”