Hotel Health Club Manager Opens Communication with Sign Language Course

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A team manager at a hotel health club in Lancaster has undertaken a British Sign Language course thanks to a skills development fund set up by her employer.

Lidia Sellés from the Sandpiper Health Club at Lancaster House Hotel decided that she wanted to enrol for the Centre of Excellence British Sign Language Diploma course, having met one of the club’s members who has a hearing impairment.

So she approached her line manager to see whether she would qualify for funding under the English Lakes Hotels Personal Development Fund, which helps the hotel group’s employees to develop new skills.

The online diploma course is providing Lidia with a comprehensive understanding and the practical skills to hold basic conversations with other signers. The training covers key BSL skills including deaf awareness, grammatical structure and syntax, fingerspelling, numbers, food and drink, weather, feelings, descriptions and a range of other specialised vocabulary.

“I’ve always been interested in learning sign language,” explains Lidia. “And then a few months ago we had a new member in the club who has a hearing impairment. That really motivated me to undertake the BSL course so I could communicate with him and others more effectively.

“It’s a really valuable skill to have and allows me to communicate more inclusively, not just at work, but in the wider world too. I also think that knowing sign language enhances the guest experience at the Sandpiper Health Club. It’s a way of ensuring everyone feels welcomed, understood and supported, and it aligns with our commitment to inclusivity and delivering the best service we can.

“During the course, I’ve learned the BSL alphabet and basic greetings, as well as background about the different types of sign languages and their history. I’m really looking forward to expanding my knowledge and signing skills as a result of the course.”

The English Lakes Hotels Personal Development Fund supports employees with training and courses across a broad range of disciplines, subject to assessment and managerial approval. Employees are required to outline the course details, associated costs and reasons for wanting to complete the training.

Michael Kay, group operations director at English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, says: “Our personal development fund is predominantly in place to support the wellbeing of our team members. The idea is to open up opportunities for them to pursue personal interests, as well as developing new skills and increasing confidence.

“Courses do not have to be job or career orientated either, but a number of participants have been able to use their experiences as a springboard for promotions and new jobs within the hotel group. It’s also a way to improve our customer service, as is so clearly the case with Lidia’s BSL course.”