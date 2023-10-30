Caterers’ Chicken Curry

Share Tweet Share Email

A warming winter curry that serves up to 20 portions.

Ingredients:

2kg diced chicken (breast or thigh)

2kg diced potatoes

1000ml coconut milk

1.2kg sliced red onions

200g chopped garlic

4 stalks lemon grass

45g turmeric

30g coriander seeds

30g red chilli powder

15g cumin seeds

15g salt

15g sugar

Oil for frying

Method:

• Toast the coriander and cumin seeds in a dry pan.

• Blend the onions, garlic and turmeric together with tablespoons of oil and the toasted spices.

• Heat oil in a large pan and add the blended spice mix and the stalks of lemon grass, together with the chilli powder, salt and sugar.

• Gently cook for 15 minutes before adding the coconut milk.

• Once the mixture is up to boiling point reduce the heat and add the chicken and diced potato.

• Simmer for 30-40 minutes until the sauce thickens and the chicken is cooked through.

• Serve with cooked basmati rice.