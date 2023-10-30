Caterers’ Chicken Curry

A warming winter curry that serves up to 20 portions.
Ingredients:
2kg diced chicken (breast or thigh)
2kg diced potatoes
1000ml coconut milk
1.2kg sliced red onions
200g chopped garlic
4 stalks lemon grass
45g turmeric
30g coriander seeds
30g red chilli powder
15g cumin seeds
15g salt
15g sugar
Oil for frying
Method:
• Toast the coriander and cumin seeds in a dry pan.
• Blend the onions, garlic and turmeric together with tablespoons of oil and the toasted spices.
• Heat oil in a large pan and add the blended spice mix and the stalks of lemon grass, together with the chilli powder, salt and sugar.
• Gently cook for 15 minutes before adding the coconut milk.
• Once the mixture is up to boiling point reduce the heat and add the chicken and diced potato.
• Simmer for 30-40 minutes until the sauce thickens and the chicken is cooked through.
• Serve with cooked basmati rice.