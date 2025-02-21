Caterquip UK – Specialist Catering Equipment Supplier and Business Start-up Consultancy

Share Post Share Email

‘EVER DREAMED ABOUT OPENING YOUR OWN BAR, RESTAURANT OR CAFÉ, BUT DON’T KNOW WHERE TO START?’

Meet Dominic Ricciardi….



Caterquip UK supply professionally reconditioned catering equipment and key to our success is saving clients huge amounts of money compared to buying new, which . Our other key benefit is giving clients access to those desired premium European brands which are very expensive new and out of reach for many’.

Dominic has opened two of his own very successful restaurants and is acutely aware of the hidden pitfalls of getting a new business off the ground. He has also assisted hundreds of Caterquip clients to plan, launch and provide support with their own catering businesses.

With over 25 years of start-up consultancy experience, Dominic Ricciardi and his team will assist you in realising your dreams by offering the following support.

• Analysing location (understanding amount of customers in your catchment area)

• Financial Business plan

• Planning permission

• Alcohol license

• Any other licenses including liaison with local Environmental Health.

• Kitchen and Bar design

• Front of house design and layout

• Drinks menu

• Food menu

• Staffing

Avoid the obvious, and not so obvious challenges ahead. Our consultancy services will steer successful launches and strategies for ongoing success.

Expert and practical advice is crucial to understand the pitfalls and dealing with the following fear factors.

• About 60% of restaurants in the UK fail in their first year of business. This is similar to the failure rate in the US.

Explanation

• The restaurant industry is known for being difficult to succeed in.

• Restaurants often have low profit margins.

• Restaurants face intense competition from other food service providers.

• Restaurants can struggle to meet the changing demands of customers.

• Lack of an original concept

• Poor understanding of costs

• Poor quality food

• Customer service issues

• Running out of cash

• Being outcompeted

• Having a flawed business model

• Regulatory or legal changes

• Pricing or cost issues

Most of the 40% who are successful will have consulted expert and knowledgeable assistance to guide that success and remove the anguish and avoid harmful guess work.

Consulting expert and experienced knowledge will help you define your goals, navigate complex business set up & launches and remove the often scary and ominous routes to business success.

