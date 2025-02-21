Independent Kitchen Extract Auditing Service

Share Post Share Email

Swiftclean, the nationwide-based air and water hygiene company, has recently launched its new Kitchen Extract Auditing service.

It has been developed primarily to support Facilities Management companies when they take on a new multi-site contract.

When a new facilities management team takes over the running of a new multi-site contract, they may, as part of that contract be required to make sure that the current specialist cleaner of the kitchen extract systems is carrying out the work to the required standard.

As a member of the BESA and the Ventilation Hygiene Register, Swiftclean has the experience and qualifications to carry out these audits and ensure that they have been completed thoroughly and competently following the TR19® Grease specification. TR19® Grease is issued by the BESA (Building Engineering Services Association) and is widely accepted as the leading source of authority on kitchen extract system hygiene.

Our audit reports include a summary of the overall condition of the extract system with photos. They will detail the grease thickness levels before and after the clean and, if there are any inaccessible areas, they will make recommendations as to how to resolve these issues.

More and more insurers are now insisting that systems are cleaned to the TR19® Grease specification. It is important for you to check your policy as there will be a possibility that you may not be paid out in the event of a fire if you cannot provide clear evidence of your compliance with TR19® Grease.

Swiftclean is also a leading provider of expert cleaning for kitchen extract systems, routinely providing clients with compliant systems.

www.swiftclean.co.uk