Celebrity Chefs Hail “Incredible” Copper Pans Made Entirely in Britain

Share Post Share Email

An exclusive range of copper pans has been created as a collaboration between UK manufacturers bearing the internationally recognised Made in Britain trademark.

The Heritage Excell Copper Cookware Collection is entirely crafted in Britain. Every element of its creation, from the hand-spun metal bases through to the leather handle inlays and packaging box with tissue packing paper, is created in the UK, with five Made in Britain manufacturers contributing to its creation.

Curtis Bligh, Head of Marketing Communications for Excell Metal Spinning, said: “The Heritage range of artisanal pans from Excell Metal Spinning is actively supporting 130 UK manufacturing jobs. Of the eight leading UK manufacturers involved in crafting the robust range of chef’s pans, frying pans, sauce pans and accessories, five of them are proud members of Made in Britain. In fact, we expressly looked at the Made in Britain membership directory to find manufacturers to get on board with.

“Importantly, every aspect of this is totally sourced and made in Britain. This is a collective of British manufacturers coming together to produce a unique product.

“The Made in Britain accreditation gives us a tangible advantage in a very competitive market. It underpins that we’re perceived as high quality, entirely ethical in our practice, and innately sustainable in what we do.

That’s what that Made in Britain mark really stands for: it really means something, and that’s why we have it laser-engraved onto our exclusive new range of celebrity-chef approved pans.”

The performance and durability of the range have been thoroughly tested by Gary Pearce, head chef at the Michelin-recommended restaurant 36 on the Quay, and celebrity chef, food writer and cookery teacher, Gill Meller.

Heating evenly, even in temperatures up to 220°C, made of 100% copper and finished with a non-stick tin lining, the range delivers clear quality for even the most discerning cook.

To explore the range, visit: www.theheritageexcell.co.uk