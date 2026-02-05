Thatchers Launch Interactive Rugby Game Designed To Support Hospitality

Share Post Share Email

Thatchers Cider is bringing the thrill of rugby to the heart of pubs with the launch of ‘Perfection in Every Drop Kick’, a brand new interactive mobile game designed to add fun and theatre to the hospitality experience.

With international rugby fever set to build in the new year, Thatchers are inviting pub-goers to test their skills in a fast-paced, swipe-to-score challenge, with the chance to win Thatchers Gold every week.

The game adds a playful twist to the drinking experience and encourages longer dwell time. Accessible via mobile browser, the game lets players flick a rugby ball across a pub table, aiming for chair back ‘goal posts’ and racking up points for accuracy. Hidden targets, including the coveted Thatchers’ golden apple, offer bonus points for those with quick reflexes – all in just 45 seconds of play.

Special limited-edition Thatchers rugby glasses and point-of-sale materials are available free-of-charge to Thatchers stockists, featuring links to the game – making it easy and fun for visitors to get involved.

At 12:30 every Friday – famously the time when Myrtle Farm comes to a stop so Martin Thatcher can taste the cider to ensure it’s perfect – the person topping the leaderboard will be selected and sent a case of delicious Thatchers Gold. The real-time leaderboard will refresh every week, keeping the competitive spirit alive and fans coming back for more as they attempt to beat the highest scorers.

Exclusive support for venues

Pubs stocking Thatchers can access limited edition rugby-themed glassware and point-of-sale promoting the game via their local representative.

Stockists are also able to sign up for Thatchers’ Rugby POS packs, complete with posters, tap wobblers, bunting, bar runners, tent cards, and voucher codes – all offering pub-goers the chance to win a rugby weekend with a rugby legend and weekly cider prizes. Venues signing up by Friday 16 January 2026 will receive a free rugby POS kit and bespoke social media support, including custom video content, targeted to a geographical area, promoting their venue as the place to watch the rugby. The campaign will help drive footfall and cider sales.

Emma Weber, Senior Brand Activation Manager at Thatchers Cider said: “With ‘Perfection in Every Drop Kick’, we’re adding a fun, competitive twist to this rugby season, while also supporting the on-trade to drive footfall and dwell time. We can’t wait to see fans and venues get involved and make this rugby season one to remember.”

Ready to get involved?

Venues can contact Thatchers or their local rep to receive free glassware and point-of-sale for the rugby game.

They can also sign up for the rugby competition campaign and access all the details at Join Our Rugby Pub Campaign – Thatchers Cider.

For more information and to play the game, visit: Perfection in Every Drop Kick.