CGA And RSM Hospitality Business Tracker Creates New On-The-Go Sales Monitor

CGA by NIQ and RSM UK are launching a powerful sales tracking service for Britain’s dynamic on-the-go food sector with an invitation for businesses to get involved.

The new measurement solution will be part of the CGA RSM Hospitality Business Tracker, the leading monitor of sales at Britain’s managed restaurant, pub and bar groups. It will compile monthly trading data at fast casual concepts that offer limited dine-in and have a focus on grab-and-go food and drink, primarily through counter service.

The new segment sits alongside breakdowns of sales in the restaurant, wet-led pub, pub restaurant and bar channels in the Tracker, which has delivered authoritative insights into trading across more than 11,000 venues since 2009. Participants in the fresh service encompass many of Britain’s top brands in the on-the-go market, including Barburrito, Coco di Mama, HOP Vietnamese, Island Poké, Lina Stores, Pure, Rola Wala, Tortilla and Wasabi.

Participating operators contribute sales figures to the Tracker in complete confidence, and in return receive in-depth data that helps them benchmark performance and understand market trends. Headline data for the various segments of hospitality is also widely used by the media, analysts and investors every month.

Andy Dean, client director, hospitality operators and food at CGA by NIQ, said: “The on-the-go sector has some of hospitality’s most distinctive and fastest growing brands, and our new service provides them with vital intelligence in this vibrant space. It is a much-needed way to highlight the contributions of operators, track trends and create the benchmarking tools that businesses need to monitor performance and grow sales in a very competitive area of hospitality. We warmly encourage all on-the-go groups to get involved with the Tracker and reap its benefits.”

Paul Newman, head of leisure and hospitality at RSM UK, said: “With city centre footfall continuing an upward trajectory to pre-pandemic levels, on-the-go operators are cautiously expanding their store portfolios to meet increasing customer demand. The launch of a Tracker to exclusively monitor the month-on-month performance trends of this important segment of the market could not be better timed.”