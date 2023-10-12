Star Pubs & Bars’ Marmalade Inspired Menu Items Boost Support For Loneliness Charity

Share Tweet Share Email

Star Pubs & Bars is using the winter food and drinks menus in its managed operator pubs to fundraise for one of the UK’s leading loneliness charities – Marmalade Trust – and raise awareness of the work it undertakes.

The company has created a marmalade themed dessert and cocktail, and will make a donation on behalf of consumers to Marmalade Trust for each of these items sold*.The move is a first for Star, which appointed Marmalade Trust as its official charity partner earlier this year during Loneliness Awareness Week. According to HEINEKEN UK commissioned research, almost half (46%) of Brits experience loneliness at least once a week. To improve pub goers’ understanding of loneliness and the support available, Star is including information about Marmalade Trust on the menus.

The dessert and cocktail are both indulgent, tapping into the current trend for customers to treat themselves when they go out, which is also more prevalent over the festive season. The Jaffa Jonut Sundae uses the iconic chocolate orange flavour combination – particularly popular around Christmas – featuring orange sorbet and chocolate ice cream topped with one of McVitie’s new Jaffa Jonuts. The Marmalade Spritz is a premium take on the classic Bucks Fizz, sales of which peak in November and December. Served in a Copa glass, the Marmalade Spritz contains award-winning Chase Seville Marmalade gin, prosecco and orange juice and has a modest ABV.

Says Star Pubs & Bars’ managing director, Lawson Mountstevens: “Statistics show that many of us experience loneliness. This can increase over the festive period. As hubs of the community, pubs are ideally placed to make a difference. Our new fundraising cocktail and dessert are an easy way for pubs to raise money for an important cause at a busy time of year. We hope they will also open up helpful conversations and support around loneliness amongst customers.”

Amy Perrin, Founder/CEO of Marmalade Trust says: “Talking about loneliness can be hard, so it’s fantastic to see Star Pubs & Bars using this opportunity to discuss loneliness in so many pubs around the country. The more we discuss loneliness, the more we can help move to a society where people feel comfortable speaking openly and increase social connections. Pubs play a vital role in bringing people together, and are the perfect setting to do this.”