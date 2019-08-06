Cheers To Beer (Gardens)!

Survey shows that beer gardens are the most popular place to enjoy a pint in summer
A recent YouGov survey conducted by CAMRA has shown that beer gardens are the most popular place to enjoy a beer this summer.
An overwhelming 55% of all UK drinkers (who expressed an opinion and have a favourite place to drink beer outside of their home) say a pub beer garden is their favourite place to drink beer throughout the summer months. This compares to 25% heading to a family member or friend’s garden, and 8% saying their favourite place is a music festival.
The survey comes as CAMRA launches its flagship Great British Beer Festival (6-10 August at Olympia, London) which sees thousands of beer-lovers descend on the capital to sample the biggest range of beers, ciders, perries, wines and gins available under one roof.
CAMRA has been encouraging pubs across London to capitalise on the influx of visitors as part of its ‘Summer of Pub’ campaign to encourage pub-going over the warmer months. Festival-goers are encouraged to tie a pub-visit into their visit this week and can search for events at https://gbbf.org.uk/local-pub-events/
Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director said: “It comes as no surprise that pub-gardens are a popular hot-spot for over half of all UK drinkers in the warmer months. A good beer garden is the ideal place to catch up with old friends and make new ones. We know from academic research that people with a local pub have more close friends and feel closer to their communities – something we can all raise a glass to!
“While most people value the role community pubs play, not everyone is aware of the huge financial pressures that they face and the threats to their survival. Our Summer of Pub campaign aims to show what pubs have to offer and remind people how important the great British pub is to communities.”
For those unable to visit a pub garden as part of their festival visit, CAMRA volunteers have recommend their favourite pub gardens throughout the country. These include:
- Blacksmith Arms, Sevenoaks – a historic and picturesque pub located on high ground amid beautiful countryside. It also has a delightful garden reflecting the landlady’s enthusiasm and is the only pub in the National Gardens Scheme 2015 Yellow Book.
- Castle Tavern, Inverness – offers great views of the castle and the river and is a lovely place to spend the day.
- Dirty Duck, Holywood – an excellent beer garden with a stunning view of the harbour and a break out bar in the beer garden in the summertime.
- Druidstone, Haverfordwest, Wales – a stone built building that stands in 20 acres of wild garden on the cliff above the safe, sandy beach of Druidston Haven.
- Leggers Inn, Dewsbury – a family-friendly pub and restaurant situated in the wonderful canalside location of Savile Town Wharf in West Yorkshire.
- New Inn, Devon – a traditional thatched country inn in the heart of Kilmington boasting a lovely large beer garden.
- Old Red Lion at Great Brickhill, Milton Keynes – a family-run country pub which has recently been refurbished with a beautiful beer garden boasting truly spectacular views over the Buckinghamshire countryside.
- Sun at Coniston, Lake District – with an excellent location beneath the mountain of Coniston old man, the Sun Inn overlooks the picturesque village of Coniston.
- Three Horse Shoes, Leek – Set on the edge of Staffordshire Peak Park, it is ideally located with beautiful gardens, patios and stunning views over the roaches and surrounding countryside.
- Woodman Inn, Durham – well-known in the region for having probably one of County Durham’s best beer gardens. A wonderful and generally peaceful place to relax with friends with a drink in the finer weather.