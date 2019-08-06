Cheers To Beer (Gardens)!

Survey shows that beer gardens are the most popular place to enjoy a pint in summer

A recent YouGov survey conducted by CAMRA has shown that beer gardens are the most popular place to enjoy a beer this summer.

An overwhelming 55% of all UK drinkers (who expressed an opinion and have a favourite place to drink beer outside of their home) say a pub beer garden is their favourite place to drink beer throughout the summer months. This compares to 25% heading to a family member or friend’s garden, and 8% saying their favourite place is a music festival.

The survey comes as CAMRA launches its flagship Great British Beer Festival (6-10 August at Olympia, London) which sees thousands of beer-lovers descend on the capital to sample the biggest range of beers, ciders, perries, wines and gins available under one roof.

CAMRA has been encouraging pubs across London to capitalise on the influx of visitors as part of its ‘Summer of Pub’ campaign to encourage pub-going over the warmer months. Festival-goers are encouraged to tie a pub-visit into their visit this week and can search for events at https://gbbf.org.uk/local-pub-events/

Ben Wilkinson, CAMRA’s National Director said: “It comes as no surprise that pub-gardens are a popular hot-spot for over half of all UK drinkers in the warmer months. A good beer garden is the ideal place to catch up with old friends and make new ones. We know from academic research that people with a local pub have more close friends and feel closer to their communities – something we can all raise a glass to!

“While most people value the role community pubs play, not everyone is aware of the huge financial pressures that they face and the threats to their survival. Our Summer of Pub campaign aims to show what pubs have to offer and remind people how important the great British pub is to communities.”

For those unable to visit a pub garden as part of their festival visit, CAMRA volunteers have recommend their favourite pub gardens throughout the country. These include: