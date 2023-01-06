Chef Adam Handling Becomes a Great Ambassador

Share Tweet Share Email

Michelin-starred Chef Adam Handling has become an Ambassador for the GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland campaign. GREAT is the UK’s international marketing campaign, creating jobs and growth for the UK by presenting the very best of Britain and Northern Ireland to the world. Adam has been chosen to be an Ambassador as he represents the best of British in UK hospitality alongside his passion for sustainability in the industry, finding creative and zero-waste solutions across the Adam Handling Restaurant Group.

Operating in 164 countries, GREAT unites the efforts of 22 government departments and arms-length bodies, working with more than 750 British partners across the globe every year.

Handling described the news as a “pinch me” moment, expressing his surprise at the appointment. “I’ve always been such a proud advocate for British produce and culinary talent and having the chance to officially promote them around the world through this campaign is so, so exciting.”

“We are delighted to have Adam on board as a GREAT Ambassador’, said Andy Pike, Director of GREAT. ‘UK hospitality and cuisine are second to none in the world and to have one of the most inspirational Chef Owners in the UK as part of our GREAT Ambassadors’ team is a real honour. We look forward to working with Adam to promote the best of British around the world.”

Adam has worked across various events with the British government during his career, most recently having cooked for global leaders at the G7 Summit last year at his restaurant Ugly Butterfly in Carbis Bay. Adam became the first British chef to join the prestigious “Cayman Cookout” foodie festival in 2017 and subsequently catered for the Queen’s Birthday celebration at the British High Commission in Jamaica. With the British Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, Adam hosted a charity dinner that raised close to £500k and has conducted cooking demonstrations with the British Ambassador in Thailand.

Handling was delighted to receive an official welcome as a GREAT Ambassador from Andy Pike, Director of GREAT at the GREAT Showcase Reception. Adam was chosen to cook and showcase the best of Britain at The Locarno Rooms in Westminster. The event was attended by 300 influential and inspiring leaders, corporates, entrepreneurs, GREAT Ambassadors and supporters of GREAT. The reception was an opportunity to mark over a decade of activity that has influenced how business and consumers think and feel about the UK and highlighted the importance of the programme as a hard-working asset to drive prosperity at a time of exceptional need.