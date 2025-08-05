Cheshire Pub Reopens With Fresh New Look Following £160K Investment

Share Post Share Email

The Bull’s Head in Lymm has reopened following a £160,000 refurbishment by independent brewer Hydes, bringing a stylish new interior and enhanced guest experience to this much-loved country pub.

The refurbishment focused on a complete internal redecoration, transforming the pub’s interior with a refreshed, contemporary design while retaining its warm and traditional character. The investment has revitalised the layout and overall atmosphere, making it the perfect destination for relaxed drinking and cosy gatherings.

The £160,000 refurbishment forms part of a wider, multi-million pound investment programme by Hydes to futureproof its pub estate.

This latest upgrade at The Bull’s Head underlines the brewery’s ongoing commitment to delivering quality hospitality and long-term support to its pub teams.

Managing Director of Hydes Brewery, Adam Mayers, commented:

“The Bull’s Head has always had a special place in our estate and is a firm favourite with locals and visitors to the village alike. With this refurbishment, we’ve given the pub a fresh new lease of life while keeping its traditional appeal very much intact. Our aim is to ensure every visit is memorable, whether customers are calling in for a pint by the impressive open fire or watching live sport.

The response so far has been fantastic and we’re confident that the improvements will be well received by customers old and new.”

General manager Iain Craig, who has run the Bulls Head for the past four years but has worked with Hydes for 23 years in total, has some exciting plans lined up now the refurbishment is complete including weekly live music, sports and a curry night on a Wednesday, a popular partnership with local Indian restaurant, Naz’s Spice Lounge.

Commented Iain: “This is a great pub in the village and I’m delighted Hydes has delivered such a high quality refurbishment that has truly revitalised it. Many of the regular customers have been looking forward to this and the changes really do make a big difference without altering the character which serves the pub so well. The investment will undoubtedly help us to make the most of the remainder of the summer season and have a great end to the year.”