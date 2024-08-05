Chestnut Grows Norfolk Footprint with Le Strange Arms Hotel Acquisition

Share Tweet Share Email

Chestnut has acquired Le Strange Arms in Old Hunstanton, a renowned hotel on the North Norfolk coast, for an undisclosed sum.

Le Strange Arms, located in a unique position on the North Norfolk coast, provides an exceptional opportunity both in terms of the property itself and the strategic importance of Norfolk for Chestnut.

With its own beachside access, 60 bedrooms, self-catering lodges and The Mariner pub – it’s almost its own ecosystem. Following the acquisition of The Old Bridge Hotel (Huntingdon) and the opening of The Maltings (Weybourne) in early August, Le Strange Arms will become part of the group’s latest concept of – “Big Houses”.

“We are absolutely delighted to have acquired this iconic venue,” said Philip Turner, Founder and Managing Director of Chestnut. “We’ve made no secret of the fact that we believe that Norfolk is strategically important to our growth ambition. I have personally known the property for many years and am honoured to have the opportunity to navigate Le Strange Arms and The Mariner pub in the next leg of its journey.

“Howard and his team have done a remarkable job in maintaining the charm and excellence of Le Strange. Our model has always been about identifying destination properties in the East of England, bringing in investment, working with our communities and building a guest experience to be proud of.

Since March 2020 we have committed significant investment in Norfolk through business acquisitions and strategic development of assets to build a portfolio of almost 200 bedrooms, provided employment opportunities for over 250 people and established core supplier relationships across the region driving localised economic growth. This is a hugely exciting project for the team at Le Strange, Chestnut and our guests.”

The addition of Le Strange Arms to the Chestnut portfolio comes shortly after the acquisitions of The Lifeboat Inn and The Chequers Inn earlier this year. The company is also reopening The Maltings in Weybourne in August following a major refurbishment and significant investment in revitalising the main house, restaurant, and bedrooms.