Liberation Shares Positive First Half Year as LfL Sales Increase 6.4%

Share Tweet Share Email

Brewer and retailer Liberation Group, which has over 120 pubs, bars and inns has reported a strong 6.4% increase in like-for-like sales across its managed estate in the half year to 27 July 2024, driven by 10% growth in food sales, strong occupancy in its accommodation business and a growing breakfast and brunch trade.

Liberation says the roll-out of its premium room offering, Butcombe Boutique Inns, has progressed to plan, with The George Inn, Norton St Philip, and The Swan Inn, Rowberrow both launching successfully.

“I’m pleased that we have maintained our strong start to the year, despite the challenges posed by an unseasonally wet summer so far,” says Jonathan Lawson, CEO of Liberation Group. “We have a simple strategy and clear plan for growth across our group and it is particularly satisfying to see strong performances in key areas of focus including our newest pubs, food (particularly in breakfast and brunch), accommodation and our free trade business.

“We are confident about the second half of the year, particularly if the sun shines, and are already turning our thoughts towards providing a truly memorable Christmas for our customers.”

Liberation announced at the start of the year that it saw an opportunity for its managed pubs to take advantage of the growing demand for breakfast and brunch. Since then, its pre-midday sales have enjoyed a 33.9% like-for-like growth.