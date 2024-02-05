Christie’s Celebrates 57 Years Of Iconic Mayfair Restaurant Le Gavroche

Share Tweet Share Email

Christie’s announces Le Gavroche, an online auction featuring the exceptional wine collection from the esteemed two-Michelin starred French restaurant, together with works of art and selected storied objects from this fabled London institution. Running from 10 to 24 April, the sale will offer more than 100 lots spanning Wine, Pictures, Drawings, Prints, Decorative Objects, Porcelain and Silver from the renowned restaurant which closed its doors to the public for the final time on 13 January, after an illustrious 57-year journey.

Globally recognised as one of the finest dining institutions, the legendary Le Gavroche was founded in 1967 by the Roux brothers, Albert and Michel Roux Snr and has been run by Albert’s son, Michel Roux, since 1991. In addition to its own success, the restaurant proudly boasts a prestigious roster of internationally renowned chefs who were trained within its kitchens, including Gordon Ramsay, Marco Pierre White, Marcus Wareing and Pierre Koffmann.

Tim Triptree, Christie’s International Director of Wine commented: “Since 1967 Le Gavroche has built an envied reputation as one of the world’s finest dining restaurants, as well as for its exceptional and extensive wine list. We’re delighted to be offering a selection from their cellar, the finest France has to offer, including exceptional vintage Champagnes, Finest & Rarest Burgundy, Bordeaux, and Rhône plus outstanding vintage Ports. Iconic wines from the likes of Champagne Salon, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, de Vogüé, Domaine Leflaive, Domaine Jean-Louis Chave, Le Pin, Lafleur, Quinta do Noval – truly exceptional wines allied with this exceptional provenance will attract interest from those around the globe looking to acquire a part of the legacy of Le Gavroche”.

“Christie’s is honoured to be offering this collection from Le Gavroche, a destination restaurant which has delighted diners for over fifty years. We’re excited to give clients new and old an opportunity to purchase a piece of its history, as we continue the Christie’s tradition of holding the most significant and successful Collection sales” added Benedict Winter, Private & Iconic Collections, Christie’s London.

Michel Roux remarked: “The cellar at Le Gavroche has been lovingly curated over decades, and we are delighted that Christie’s, with its global reputation in art and luxury goods, will be holding the online auction for these wines. The sale will also include artworks and other special items from Le Gavroche that are of significance to the Roux family and familiar to everyone who has eaten at the restaurant since we first opened. Sadly, we are unable to find a home in our other restaurants and businesses for these iconic pieces, but I am pleased to know that our beloved guests will be able to enjoy a part of Le Gavroche in their homes.”