Christmas Rail Strikes To Cost Hospitality £800 Million

Share Tweet Share Email

New strikes announced by Aslef will hit hospitality during the critical festive period and disrupt its busiest trading month

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said:

“These strikes will hit hospitality businesses at the start of the critical festive period and will devastate trading during one of the busiest weeks of the year, costing the sector up to £800 million.

“The ongoing rail dispute has already cost the sector £3.5 billion over the past year and a half and continues to disrupt businesses, prevent staff from working and interrupt families’ Christmas plans.

“I would urge all parties to get back round the table to resume negotiations and work urgently to reach a solution that avoids these devastating strikes, including following the lead of the RMT who have reached an agreement to avoid strikes over Christmas.

“Hospitality businesses rely on revenue made during the busy festive period to see them through the fallow months of January to March, so it’s essential strikes during December are avoided.

“The significant impact to trading that these strikes will cause reinforce the critical need for the Chancellor to extend business rates support at the Autumn Statement next week, to help businesses navigate and offset the damage of ongoing rail strikes.”