Cider Campaigners Join Forces to Call for Tax Changes in the Budget

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, and Gabe Cook, author of Modern British Cider, are working together to champion reform of cider duty during CAMRA’s October Cider Month celebrations.

The consumer organisation, and its nearly 170,000 members, celebrate Cider Month twice a year in May and October to reflect key times in the seasonal production of real cider and perry. As well as celebrating harvests, orchards and the cider community this October, CAMRA is also urging consumers to lobby their MPs and call for three key changes to be made by Government.

With author Gabe Cook, they want to see the introduction of a new tax scheme to help small cider producers grow, a reform of current rules that mean cider can be made with as little as 35% real juice, and clearer ingredient labelling to support consumers in making informed choices about the products they buy.

CAMRA has already worked with Gabe Cook to send a copy of Modern British Cider to MPs with featured cider makers in their constituencies, to help raise their awareness of the challenges faced by producers – and now they want to see consumers call for change too.

Cider and perry lovers can email their MP at https://action.camra.org.uk/page/91110/action/1 or through the CAMRA website.

Speaking about the partnership, CAMRA Chair Nik Antona said:

“We’re thrilled to have worked with Gabe Cook to launch this campaign. The issues raised, and the solutions presented, in his latest book Modern British Cider, are vital. Cider makers face serious barriers to the growth of their businesses, and this hampers consumer choice at the bar. I urge everyone to get involved and email their MP so we can help ensure that cider thrives in the future. Your email could make all the difference.”