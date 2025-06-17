Clare Smyth MBE Leads Winners At 2025 Craft Guild Of Chefs Awards

Share Post Share Email

The Craft Guild of Chefs celebrated excellence in culinary achievement at its prestigious 2025 Awards Ceremony held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, on 16th June.

The esteemed Special Award was presented to Clare Smyth MBE, in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to the culinary world. As the first British female chef to hold three Michelin stars in the UK, Smyth’s influence and innovation continue to set new benchmarks in fine dining.

The former protégé of Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Clare Smyth MBE became Head Chef at just 28 and as Chef Patron took on the 3 Michelin Star status at Hospital Road. In her role as Chef Patron, she garnered critical acclaim including a rare 10/10 from the Good Food Guide, Michelin Female Chef of the Year, The Catey Chef of the Year, and then awarded an MBE in 2018 for services to hospitality. In 2017, Smyth embarked on a bold new chapter, opening Core by Clare Smyth. Just one year later, Core earned two Michelin stars, and by 2021, achieved the ultimate accolade – three Michelin stars,

David Mulcahy Vice President of the Craft Guild of Chefs comments,

“Clare Smyth is an exceptional talent whose leadership, creativity, and commitment to excellence have not only shaped her own extraordinary career but inspired countless others in our profession. It is a privilege to honour her with this year’s Special Award.”

Clare Smyth on the award win:

“Wow I’m blown away. It’s incredible. It’s so special to be recognised in such a room. I feel like there is so many special people here that make everything happen in hospitality.”

“For the young chefs out there, it’s about following your passion and dreams, keep working. It’s hard work to get to the top, keep at it. Go to work with the right people. Go to work with people who inspire you.”

She continues: “I get a lot of recognition and tonight is amazing but it’s not about me, it’s about you guys. I work with so many amazing people in hospitality. I feel very fortunate to have an amazing career. And there’s so much more to come.”

Clare Smyth joins an illustrious list of previous recipients of the Craft Guild of Chefs Special Award including Asma Khan, Simon Rogan, Angela Hartnett MBE, Michel Roux OBE & Albert Roux OBE, Marco Pierre White, and Raymond Blanc OBE.

Other standout winners on the night include Adam Smith of Coworth Park for Restaurant Chef Award, Luis Meza of Hilton London Metropole for Pastry Chef Award and Kioku by Endo for New Restaurant of the Year Award.

The Craft Guild of Chefs Awards are among the most respected accolades in the hospitality industry, celebrating the talent, dedication, and impact of chefs working across all sectors.

The full list of Craft Guild of Chefs 2025 winners: