AA Hospitality Awards Set the Stage for Peer-Chosen Honour

The stage is set for one of the hospitality industry’s most respected awards – AA Chefs’ Chef of the Year which will be unveiled at the AA Hospitality Awards in September.

This year’s shortlist highlights some of the UK’s most celebrated culinary voices, from Hélène Darroze at The Connaught to Pam Brunton at Inver and Aktar Islam of Opheem, alongside nine other standout chefs.

Celebrating exceptional talent and leadership in the kitchen, this prestigious accolade, first launched in 1996, places the power in the hands of the professionals themselves. It’s the only AA award voted for solely by chefs, recognising the peers they believe have made the most remarkable impact over the past year.

The AA Chefs’ Chef winner will be announced on Monday 22 September at a glittering ceremony at JW Marriott Grosvenor House, London, attended by 1,000 industry figures. Guests will be treated to an exceptional menu curated by Adam Smith, Executive Chef at Woven by Adam Smith at Coworth Park Hotel in Berkshire, which proudly holds 5 AA Rosettes.

Commenting on the menu, Adam Smith said:

“I am truly honoured to curate the menu for this year’s AA Hospitality Awards. It’s always a wonderful evening that brings together our incredible hospitality industry, and this year holds special significance for me with having the privilege of cooking for everyone.”

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media, added:

“The AA Chefs’ Chef Award is one of the most meaningful accolades of the night. Not just because of the high calibre of talent it recognises, but because it’s chosen by those who understand the craft best – fellow chefs. It’s a heartfelt celebration of excellence, respect and camaraderie in our industry, and it continues to shine a light on those pushing boundaries in UK kitchens. We’re delighted that Adam Smith will curate this year’s Awards menu, and we look forward to announcing the 2025 AA Chefs’ Chef of the Year in September.”

Bringing together culinary excellence from every corner of the UK, the 2025 Chefs’ Chef nominees represent the innovation, resilience and brilliance of British hospitality. The full shortlist is:

 Adam Handling, Frog by Adam Handling (London)

 Aktar Islam, Opheem (Birmingham)

 Angela Hartnett, Murano (London)

 Brett Graham, The Ledbury (London)

 Clare Smyth, Core by Clare Smyth (London)

 Gareth Ward, Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms (Wales)

 Hélène Darroze, Hélène Darroze at The Connaught (London)

 Lorna McNee, Cail Bruich (Glasgow)

 Michael Wignall, The Angel at Hetton (Yorkshire)

 Pam Brunton, Inver (Loch Fyne)

 Roberta Hall-McCarron, The Little Chartroom (Edinburgh)

 Tom Kitchin, The Kitchin (Edinburgh)

The AA Chefs’ Chef of the Year is voted for by AA Rosette holders. Voting will close on 1 August 2025.