Shepherd Neame Celebrates Excellence Across its Estate at Annual Pub Awards

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Photo Credit Shepherd Neame

Shepherd Neame has named The Spitfire at Kings Hill its Pub of the Year at the brewery’s annual Pub Awards ceremony, held at Canterbury Rugby Club.

The Kent-based brewer and pub operator — Britain’s oldest brewery — presented 16 awards at the event, which recognises outstanding performance across its 286-strong estate spanning London and the South East.

The Spitfire took the top honour on the strength of record-breaking financial results, an exemplary guest experience and a demonstrable commitment to staff development, with judges highlighting the team’s collective investment in the pub’s ongoing success.

For General Manager, Chris Peach, and Deputy Manager, Jodie Butcher, it was a welcome recognition of the team’s commitment to customer service and creating a welcoming atmosphere for guests.

“We love our regulars, every one of them,” said Chris, while Jodie added: “The core of hospitality is making people feel appreciated and looked after. When customers come in and we give them ‘the sparkle’ it isn’t just doing a job – we want them to leave feeling valued. No matter what, the customer comes first.”

Tenanted Pub of the Year went to The Coastguard in St Margaret’s Bay, which is frequently described by its customers as a ‘hidden gem’, and is now run for Shepherd Neame by licensee Jim Cleaver, who also runs two other pubs for the brewer. He and his team were praised for their consistently high standards which had helped build a strong reputation and rising sales.

Managed Business of the Year went to The Duke of Wellington in Belgravia, which, under long-serving General Manager, Michael Johnson, has seen dramatic improvements in sales during the last year, in a fast-evolving industry.

He said: “I just love the place and the people. It is wonderful for our team to be recognised with this award – we all work hard to provide a really special experience.”

Best Accommodation Offer went to The Woolpack Inn at Chilham, which reopened in 2023 following an extensive two-month refurbishment by Gordon and Sharon Thompson, who run four Shepherd Neame sites. The pub, which boasts 14 stylish bedrooms, is managed by daughters Molly and Leanne. Molly said: “We have worked so, so hard, every day to make The Woolpack a success, and we’re extremely proud of what we’ve achieved. It means a huge amount that all our work is appreciated.”

The Outstanding Contribution award went to Carol and Kevin James, who will soon be retiring after running The Plough Inn at Lewson Street, near Faversham, for 14 years. The couple were described in their nomination as delivering ‘passion on a plate’, and receive hundreds of top rated reviews on TripAdvisor every year.

New General Manager went to Aura Bodian, who has been running The White Horse and Bower in Westminster. Aura has led the pub for just under a year and was also celebrating success for her wider team, with colleague Maria De Guzman receiving the Best Bar Person award. Maria said: “It really is a lovely team to work with and Aura is incredibly supportive.”

Customer Service Pub of the Year was awarded to The Kings Arms in Dorking, which provides an exceptional guest experience, with customers consistently giving it a 5 star Google rating. It was collected by General Manager Rachel Humphries.

Sustainable Pub of the Year was awarded to The Old House at Home in Dormansland, which judges praised for its authentic commitment to sustainability and local sourcing. Licensees Michael and Julia Foxwell, who have previously received recognition for their environmental initiatives said they were particularly pleased to receive their first award from Shepherd Neame.

The Heart of the Community Award was presented to Tim and Lacey Stowell of The Market Inn in Faversham for a series of community fundraising efforts including putting on a fundraising day in the space of six days which made more than £5,000 for a local man fighting cancer and his family.

Chef of the Year was awarded to long-serving Shepherd Neame team member Paul “Potter” Gills, who is now Head Chef at The Horse and Groom in Wilmington. He said: “My job has evolved into more than just cooking – it is more about mentoring and teaching the next generation of chefs. It’s rewarding to know that I am helping shape the future of Shepherd Neame.”

One of those to benefit from mentoring and support from chefs across the company is Josh Lane, from The George Hotel, Cranbrook, winner of Apprentice of the Year.

Josh was praised for working incredibly hard to increase his skills in the kitchen, as well as, in his spare time, being an ambassador for Shepherd Neame, representing the company and winning a bronze and silver medal at The International Culinaire 2025 and 2026.

The Best Food Offer went to a delighted team from The Juggs in Lewes. Licensee and Head Chef Greg Coleman, who runs the pub with Carla Marsh, said: “Everything on our menu is made from scratch and prepared with real care. We’re passionate about using local produce – much of it is grown so nearby we can look out of the window and see it in the surrounding fields.”

The Best Beer Offer award was scooped by The Mackland Arms in Rainham, which is popular with regulars and is well known for its well-kept cask ales, including Bishops Finger. Licensee Simon Olley said: “I’m pleased to receive this award, although I’m a little surprised – I simply focus on keeping great beer and doing it properly.”

The Best Wine Offer was awarded to The Sportsman in Seasalter, which was praised for having well informed, knowledgeable team members who are happy to recommend a bottle to discerning customers, and supporting local wineries. Phil Harris, who runs the site with his brother Stephen, and received the award with his wife Teresa, said: “We regularly work with our staff to ensure they have a strong understanding of our wine selection, and our customers are extremely knowledgeable about wine themselves.”

The recipient of the New Licensee award was Kevin Curry of The Green Man at Herongate, who has seen a surge in sales and new customers after only taking on the pub just over a year ago.

Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said: “While the hospitality industry continues to face challenges, pubs remain vital places where people come together to socialise, celebrate and connect. The sector also plays an important role in creating opportunities for young people entering the world of work.

“These awards are a great opportunity to recognise and thank our team members and licensees for their incredible dedication and hard work in delivering exceptional experiences for our customers. Their commitment to their communities is at the heart of everything we do.”