Community-Owned Pub Appeals for Volunteers Ahead of Grand Reopening

A historic village pub, saved by the local community from closure, is calling for volunteers to help complete its refurbishment in time for summer.

The Ickleton Lion, a 300-year-old establishment located between Cambridge and Saffron Walden, Essex, was rescued last year by a community benefit society dedicated to preserving the village’s last remaining pub.

The Ickleton Lionhearted group, which led the fundraising efforts, successfully raised over £440,000 in just ten weeks to purchase the pub, which had stood empty for more than a year. Since taking ownership, local residents have committed hundreds of hours to the renovation project, working with a limited budget to restore the pub’s charm and functionality.

The restoration effort received a significant boost through three grants, totalling more than £50,000. This funding includes £26,464 from the Thalia WB Community Fund to purchase brand-new kitchen equipment, £22,458 from the Net Zero Villages Grant scheme to support sustainable initiatives, and a £1,844 contribution from a Community Chest fund.

These grants are set to transform the Ickleton Lion into a modern, sustainable, and community-friendly venue.

Rachel Radford, chair of the Ickleton Lionhearted group, highlighted the importance of these grants, stating: “This funding is a game-changer. It enables us to fully realise our vision of a thriving, welcoming, and sustainable village pub that will serve the local community for years to come.”

Despite these financial boosts, the group is still in urgent need of volunteers to help bring the project to completion. Committee member Jo Hancock emphasised the need for additional support, saying: “The grants have provided us with the essential tools and equipment, but we now need the manpower to get the pub ready for its grand reopening. We are desperately seeking volunteers to help with painting, decorating, DIY, repairs, gardening, cleaning, and general maintenance.”

Over 70 volunteers have already contributed to the effort, but much work remains before the pub can open its doors. With summer fast approaching, the group is keen to welcome both new and returning patrons to enjoy a pint in the sunshine in the revitalised pub and garden.

Those interested in lending a hand can contact the Ickleton Lionhearted team via email to join the “Lion Crew” and be part of this remarkable community project.