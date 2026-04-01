Community Spirit Triumphs as Lanarkshire Venue Honoured

Share Post Share Email

Uddingston is celebrating after a much-loved local hospitality venue was awarded Highly Commended Heart of the Community, at the Best Bar None national awards ceremony held last week.

Angels Hotel, part of the Lisini Pub Company, secured the accolade in recognition of its long-standing commitment to supporting residents, charities and community initiatives across Uddingston and the wider Lanarkshire area.

Judges praised the venue for going far beyond the traditional role of a pub by creating initiatives that tackle loneliness, support mental health and bring together people of all ages.

Located at the centre of the Uddingston community, Angels Hotel has spent years building a reputation as a welcoming social hub where families, older residents and local groups can meet, celebrate and support one another.

Siobhan Edwards, CEO at Lisini Pub Company, and daughter of founder Harry Hood, said that the recognition reflects the work of staff and that acknowledging this dedication to growth and community impact, matters now more than ever.

She said: “We’re a third-generation family-owned business, operating since 1969, and this award mirrors the strong community values we continue to uphold throughout the decades. It really means an enormous amount to everyone involved here at the hotel, as the work we do is always centred on our people.”

“Businesses like ours have long been at the heart of Scottish communities – they provide essential places where people come together in good times and difficult moments alike.

“It’s more important than ever to recognise these venues and the people they employ. They make a significant economic contribution to their local areas and play an important role in the wider hospitality sector.”

A cornerstone of Angels Hotel’s community work is its long-standing relationship with a nearby nursing home, where residents visit the restaurant twice every month for meals and social gatherings.

Lynsey Young, Wellbeing lead at Croftbank Nursing Home adds: “Angels Hotel has been a wonderful community link and great support for Croftbank house residents. The team always go over and above to ensure our residents feel valued and special.

“Nothing is ever a problem to them, and they ensure to cater to all our resident’s dietary and mobility needs. On a few occasions we have had family members join us and they are always so pleased to see how welcome our residents are made to feel and the adaptations staff make discreetly to ensure our residents don’t feel uncomfortable or awkward at any point.”

Angels staff also visit the home to celebrate residents’ birthdays and deliver small gifts, helping to maintain connections with individuals who may otherwise feel isolated.

Families in the community are further supported through initiatives like the “Angels Little Helpers” programme, which provides free Christmas parties for children including food, activities and gifts from Santa.

Environmental projects play a vital role in the venue’s community work, including partnerships with local schools to carry out litter-picking initiatives and recycling projects.

One such initiative saw pupils collect discarded crisp packets and transform them into insulated blankets, which were later donated to a local homeless charity.

The venue has also placed a strong emphasis on mental health within the hospitality sector through its work with The Burnt Chef Project. Through this partnership, staff have access to confidential counselling and wellbeing support, recognising the pressures often faced by workers in the industry.

Alongside this, Angels Hotel works in partnership with mental health charity Chris’s House to provide safe opportunities for people in the community to access support and talk openly about emotional challenges.

Siobhan adds: “Hospitality venues have always played an important role in bringing communities together, and in towns like Uddingston they are often one of the few places where people of all ages can connect. We’re really proud to be part of that and to be recognised for our efforts.”